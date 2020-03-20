Relief Fund Launched for Comic Shops #ComicRetailerReliefFund

Miami-based comic book publisher, Mad Cave Studios, has just created the Comic Book Retailer COVID-19 Relief Fund, with the goal to help out local comic book shops that are struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemis. Publisher Mark London writes,

In the last week, the comic book industry has been crushed as we move into an unknown future of what the industry is going to look like in the coming months. Customers are doing the right thing in social distancing, but that puts pressure on the retailer to continue to order product for a customer who is not coming to their shop. Stores have been forced to close because of this and we couldn't stand by and watch this happen without doing what we can to help out the direct reason why the comic industry is still going.

This fundraiser will provide a one-time donation to comic shops around the U.S. to help them keep employees on payroll, mitigate risk, and keep the lights on. We will be fulfilling requests for aid evenly across the comic book retailers that contact us directly with their information.

Our goal is to raise a minimum of $100,000. Mad Cave Studios is personally putting $10,000 to kick start the massive support for this campaign and we hope that the rest of the comic book community can join us as we reach our goal to be better the lives of those affected. We plan on providing donations to all of the comic shops that contact us requesting aid. If we surpass our goal of $100,000, the amount that these shops receive will increase accordingly.

To apply for the donation, comic book retailers should contact our Director of Sales and Retailer Relations, Manny Castellanos, at mcastellanos@madcavestudios.com with their information to be put on the list of recipients. After the campaign is over, all of the confirmed applications will be emailed to provide information about the best way to receive the donation.

Comic book shops are not just places where you get your comics from, they're places that foster community, creativity, and offer an escape from the troubles in your life. They are spaces where you can truly feel safe in who you are with people that understand how you feel. Please support us in our effort to keep those places around for years to come.

If any other publishers or organizations want to partner with us in this effort please contact us at mlondon@madcavestudios.com so we can forge a path together and help as many people affected by this as possible.

Help spread the word with the hashtag #ComicRetailerReliefFund and let's make sure that comic shops get the help they deserve. 100% of funds contributed will go directly to the relief of comic book retailers; no overhead or administrative costs will be applied, as Mad Cave Studios holds no claim to any of the donations. The total amount distributed will depend on the amount donated in the coming weeks and how many retailers reach out to us. Donations to GoFundMe cannot be claimed as a tax write off. For transparency purposes, we will provide records and receipts of distributed funds on request AFTER the campaign has closed. However, all personal, identifying information of applicants will be kept confidential.