"PUBG Mobile" Celebrates Its Second Anniversary Today

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. are celebrating the second anniversary of PUBG Mobile today, but its more of a ceremonial thing. A lot of the events the two companies have started for the game are already in progress to celebrate the event, so basically today the company posted a couple of new videos and showed off some of the achievements over the years. Enjoy reading about them below and checking out the videos.

In the last year, PUBG Mobile has continued to grow and evolve the gameplay experience with the launch of six new game modes, including Survive Till Dawn, Darkest Night, Arena, Infection, Payload and Winter Festival, which were all great hits among players.

PUBG Mobile also reached outside the world of gaming for several unprecedented collaborations with leading movie IPs, top sportsmen and celebrities with positive impacts, which further increased the game's popularity and impact throughout the world. The partnerships include Alan Walker x PUBG Mobile for the collaboration song "On My Way" and "Live Fast", teaming up with basketball superstars to bring sports and gaming together, as well as collaboration with A BATHING APE for leading a trendy streetwear fashion both in game and reality. Over the past year, PUBG Mobile has also collaborated with The Walking Dead, Angry Birds, Godzilla, Resident Evil 2 and Mission Impossible.

Moreover, PUBG Mobile is leading mobile esports to all-new levels by holding the biggest mobile esports tournament around the world. Last year, more than 50,000 teams from over 10 regions participated in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, where a celebrity Team-Up show match happened. The entire year's tournament concluded with 532 million total views and 57 million total watch hours (excluding China). In 2020, PUBG Mobile will complete the global esports ecosystem, to create more stages for ordinary players in various regions.

As part of ongoing efforts to provide the best gaming experience and passionate global community, PUBG Mobile released Project BAN PAN to fight against cheaters, Colorblind Mode for players with colorblindness, and collaborated with Global Green for the #Fight4theAmazon to protect rainforests. In addition to gaming, PUBG Mobile encourages the connection with players worldwide, to inspire and bring positive impact to players' lives.

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile kicked off its second anniversary celebrations with the introduction of the "2gether We Play" Royale Pass Season 12 and massive content update. Players can skydive into the festivities, including an Erangel amusement park and exclusive rewards. Players and community members can also participate in the all-new PUBG Mobile classic theme music cover contest, with more information here.