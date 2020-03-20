Last week's episode of FOX's Prodigal Son left us with a shocking cliffhanger; Eve (Molly Griggs) sneaking into Jessica's (Bellamy Young) basement: tears, flashbacks, intensity, and locking herself in the trunk – the one which kept "The Girl in the Box." Will we finally get an answer? Is Eve the sister of the victim who haunts Malcom (Tom Payne)? A friend, a more distant relative? What is the connection? Leave it to Bright to get romantically involved with his own nightmare.

To think Malcolm was finally trying to live a normal life, and possibly have a relationship, unfortunately barking up the wrong tree, but his spidey sense is right on point when he asks Ainsley (Holston Sage) for help investigating Eve's past. How easily she had inserted herself in to the Whitly family, quickly winning Jessica over and playing the seductive victim to Bright. Does Eve seek revenge? Answers? Or a cathartic moment?

"Prodigal Son" season 1, episode 17 "Stranger Beside You": A famous blogger's husband is mysteriously stabbed just days after their baby is born; Bright can't shake his paranoia that there's more to Eve than meets the eye; Ainsley uncovers a secret that Eve has been keeping.

My money is on ruining the entire Whitly family, I'm just not expecting to have much pity for her. All laundry will be aired on "Stranger Beside You", pasts exposed, and I don't foresee anyone taking it well. Will Dani (Aurora Perrineau) offer friendship and a warm shoulder to Bright and will that lead to them finally getting together.

No episode would be void of an intriguing case. The NYPD investigates a suspicious murder involving the husband of a mommy blogger. I hope the murder is gruesome, twisted, and mysterious.