'Powerbomb': Wrestling Horror Film Hits VOD in April

Powerbomb, a horror/thriller film set in the world of professional wrestling, has a trailer out. An indie film through and through, it is going to attempt to show what the life of an independent wrestler is like, and what can happen when an obsessed fan takes it way too far. Indie star Matt Cross and AEW star Britt Baker take center stage in this one, which also includes a bunch of other indie wrestlers. It will be on VOD streaming services in April, as well as on DVD. I am actually surprised there isn't more wrestling horror films out there. And yes, I know about Pro Wrestlers Vs Zombies.

You can check out the trailer for Powerbomb and the film's poser down below:

Powerbomb is the story of an independent wrestler on the verge of breaking into the big time, but he's contemplating leaving it all behind to spend more time with his family. When our wrestler's biggest fan hears the news, he decides to take matters into his own hands to ensure that his champion gets to the top by any means necessary.

Powerbomb, starring Matt Cross, Britt Baker, Wes Allen, Aaron Sechrist, Roni Jonah, Cash Allen, Gregory Iron, and John Tadded hits all VOD platforms and DVD on April 14th.