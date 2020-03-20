We're learning that production on two of franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's spinoff series was suspended last week over coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns, and now Variety is reporting that a crew member on Power Book II: Ghost has tested positive and is currently receiving treatment in a NYC hospital. On March 13, the individual in question went into self-quarantine – the same day Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan shuttered production.

Power Book II: Ghost is a modern-day sequel focusing on Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq, starring Mary J. Blige as successful business woman Monet, Method Man as attorney (with questionable ethics) David MacClean, LaToya Tonodeo as Monet's daughter. Naturi Naughton's Tasha and Shane Johnson's Cooper Saxe are set to make the move from the original series.

Here's a quick rundown on the two remaining STARZ spinoff series:

● Power Book IV: Influence – Tate (Larenz Tate) begins his rise in political power.

● Power Book V: Force – while on the west coast, Tommy (Joseph Sikora) tackles the means streets of LA.

"In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time. These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own." – Jeffrey Hirsch

Kemp will be producing the series spinoffs through her End of Episode banner, alongside Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich, and Chris Salek and Danielle DeJesus via End of Episode also executive produce. Lionsgate TV serves as the producing studio.

Deadline Hollywood