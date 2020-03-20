"Phantom: Covert Ops" Will Be An Oculus Exclusive In June 2020

This week, nDreams revealed that their upcoming VR first-person stealth game Phantom: Covert Ops will be released as an Oculus exclusive this summer. The news should come as no surprise to anyone considering Oculus Studios are the ones producing the game. But it will be on the Oculus Quest and Rift platforms and will support Cross-Buy, Cross-Save and Oculus Link so owners can play as they choose. The game itself got a lot of praise last year for the VR aspects as well as the storyline. It basically forces you to become as stealthy as possible in an overnight mission to help prevent war from breaking out. The game will officially be released on June 20th, 2020. But for now, kick back and enjoy the full trailer.

You are a Phantom: an elite covert operative with one night to prevent all-out war. Dispatched into hostile wetlands in your tactical kayak, utilise military weapons and equipment to evade and neutralise the enemy threat. Engage your targets lethally or infiltrate unnoticed from the shadows: it's your mission to execute your way. Phantom: Covert Ops is stealth action redefined.