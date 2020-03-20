New Marvel Statue like Venom, Deadpool, and More Coming Soon

Marvel statues are the best way for comic book collectors to expand their collection outside of comic. I love to get a new MArvel statue that goes with some of my favorite comics books as it really enhanced the display I have it in. So when Diamond Select announced more Marvel statues, it is always nice to see what new characters are coming to life and this time we are getting some real treats. There are five statues coming out this time, Animated Logan is up first featuring a Skottie Young adorable animated style. Next, we are getting nicely detailed comic book versions of Taskmaster and Mile Morales, which was originally a GameStop exclusive, that will really make any collection stand out. Venom is up next with a truly monstrous statue that features more monster than man and can really ake any display a beast. The last Diamond Select Marvel statue is Deadpool from Deadpool just before he jumps off the bridge at the beginning of the film. This is a fun and highly detailed statue that any fan must have for their Merc with a Mouth collection.

All of these Marvel Statues from Diamond Select are set to release in August 2020. The prices vary, Animated Logan, Taskmaster, and Miles Morales are priced at $49.99, Venom comes in at a $59.99, and the Movie Marvel Premier Statue is the most expensive at $150. Pre-orders for these and more Diamond Select Statues can all be found located here in one place.

Take your collection to a Marvellous new level!

MARVEL ANIMATED LOGAN STATUE

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! He's the cutest there is at what he does! Logan joins the Marvel Animated Statue line with this super-cute 4″ resin statue showing him with bared claws. Based on the variant cover artwork of Marvel Comics, this limited-edition sculpture comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Paul Harding!

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99

MARVEL COMIC VENOM 1/7 SCALE BUST

He wants to eat your brains! Rising from a swirling mass of alien symbiote, his tongue extended, Venom gets his own portrait sculpture in this 1/7 scale approximately 6-inch resin bust. Based on his Marvel Comics appearance, this limited-edition bust comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Only 3,000 pieces will be made! Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $59.99

MARVEL GALLERY COMIC TASKMASTER PVC STATUE

The ultimate opponent is now the ultimate Marvel Gallery Diorama! Famous for his ability to mimic people's fighting styles and soon to appear in the Black Widow movie, Taskmaster wields his sword and shield in this approximately 9-inch sculpture. Cast in high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99

MARVEL GALLERY MILES MORALES PVC STATUE

Welcome to the Spider-Verse! Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, a.k.a. Spy-D, is a bonafide movie star and comic book superstar, and now he joins the Marvel Gallery PVC diorama line! Crouched on a web slung across an alleyway, Miles lives up to his namesake in this all-new PVC sculpture portraying the hero in his element. Measuring approximately 7″ high by 11 " wide, this detailed sculpt by Alterton is based on a design by Caesar, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Formerly a GameStop exclusive.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99

MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION DEADPOOL MOVIE STATUE

Deadpool returns to the Premier Collection in this all-new statue based on the first Deadpool movie! Sitting on a guardrail, working on a self-portrait while he listens to Salt'N'Pepa, Deadpool looks like he just leapt off the screen in this sculpture designed by Caesar and sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this statue features highly detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $150.00