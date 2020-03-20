For all of you who adore a baking competition which encompasses class, style, technique, and of course exquisite taste? For all of you looking to improve your dessert skills, and have your mouth water as professionals mash, beat, plump and create works of art? Netflix's Nailed It! is not the show for you. If what you're trying to recreate in the kitchen is a crime scene, then I suggest you tune in tovthe streaming service on April 1 when the culinary countdown to the apocalypse returns for a new and utterly inappropriate fourth season – which will also include children as helpers.

Comedian Nicole Byer and co-host Jacques Torres will inspire contestants to mimic impossible to make creations, set them up to fail, and reward them with kitchen appliances, a gold hat, and some money. This season, the amateur… bakers? I'm not even sure that's the appropriate term. I've always wondered about their screening process how do they assess really, really bad cooks?

Do they just throw an egg at them, ask them to identify baking products, see who jumps at the term "oven", "gas", or a "knife"? Do they have them play some type object-identification game, or are they all handpicked from some baking phobia support group? Doesn't matter, because they are hilarious.

So, let's gear up for contestants – who appear to never have stepped into a kitchen – enter "Chemistry 101" and blow up the kitchen. At this point, we all need a little laughter in our lives and comedic references to Armageddon. Any show that uses the phrase "spit or swallow" will have my eyes tuning in.

Stemming from Magical Elves Productions and executive producers Daniel Calin, Dan Cutforth, Galen Gawlowski, Casey Kriley, Jane Lipsitz, and Kip Madsen, the upcoming season of Nailed It! will also include a line-up of guest judges, such as Adam Scott, Fortune Feimster, and Matt Walsh.