It's Kick-Ass Vs Hit-Girl From Steve Niles and Marcelo Frusin in June

Image Comics/Millarworld have been publishing a number of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl series on late, based on Mark Millar and John Romita 's Marvel comic book, adapted into to movies and just waiting for the rights to revert to Netflix so that Mark Millar can start writing them again. But in June, under a John Romita cover, the two series are coming together as Kick-Ass Vs Hit-Girl… the new Kick-Ass, that is. From Steve Niles and Marcelo Frusin. From Previewsworld…

NEW STORY ARC! It's KICK-ASS versus HIT-GIRL. Old allies become enemies when Mindy screeches into Albuquerque to kill the imposter who's been running gangs in New Mexico. And as Hit-Girl sets out to avenge Dave and stop Kick-Ass' criminal operations for good, Patience fights to survive as the target of the best assassin in the biz-and questions whether she could ever kill a child to save her own life. In Shops: Jun 24, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Here's a look at the covers released so far.