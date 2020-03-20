"Iron Danger" Receives One Last Gameplay Trailer

Daedalic Entertainment and Action Squad Studios have released one more trailer for Iron Danger, showing off the gameplay before it comes out this month. This one reveals more of the story to you while also showing off more of the game's unique mechanics. Especially the one where you can bend and mess with time to get the results you need. It's a cool concept that we loved back when we played the game at E3 2019. And we hope you enjoy it too when the game comes out on March 25th. For now, kick back and enjoy the trailer as the devs show off all the amazing glory and battles you'll have in this game.

Iron Danger adds a new twist to classic tactical RPG action with the ability to turn back time up to five seconds to change the future! Players can dodge or block attacks that were sure to hit them, strategically adjust their position on the battlefield, then choose their next actions to capitalize on the situation. Iron Danger gives traditional tactical combat a puzzle-like element, letting you continuously test new approaches and synchronize your characters' actions for the perfect outcome.