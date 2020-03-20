'Invisible Man' Watch Party With Director Leigh Whannell Tonight

Invisible Man is now available to rent to watch at home on VOD channels. To help…celebrate I guess director Leigh Whannell will be hosting a live viewing party on Twitter tonight. This is all possible because of the theater shutdowns across the globe because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Because of the shutdowns, studios are releasing films still in theaters and upcoming releases to VOD services in droves, including the latest version of Invisible Man from Blumhouse. So, tonight at 6:30 PM PST (do the math for your area), you can rent the film, and follow along with Whannell and tweet along.

What you can't see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character The Invisible Man.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC's The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO's Euphoria). But when Cecilia's abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

The Invisible Man, starring Elizabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid is now available to rent on your favorite VOD streaming service.