'Inheritance': Lily Collins and Simon Pegg Thriller Debuts Trailer

Inheritance, a new thriller starring Lily Collins and Simon Pegg, has debuted its trailer. Have you ever had a family member die and leave you an unexpected amount of money? And then said money and riches cause your life to unravel around you and lead to the kind of craziness that changes your life for the worse forever? That is the gist of Inheritance. It features a pretty good cast, and looks to be a pretty competent thriller. I don't know, I am just a fan of Lily Collins, she is a great actress and hopefully she can carry this one across the finish line. It looks like it could be good.

Check out the trailer below:

The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. Starring Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, and Patrick Warburton. Directed by Vaughn Stein, written by Matthew Kennedy.

Inheritance, Starring Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, and Patrick Warburton can be seen exclusively first on Direct TV on April 23rd, and then in select theaters, VOD, and on demand on May 22nd.