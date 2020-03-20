IDW Cancels All Three Issues Of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Blind Prophet

IDW Publishing has solicited a new series, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Blind Prophet – but today has cancelled all three solicited issues of the series, without explanation.

Solicited as 'a never-before-seen chapter of the Ghost Recon game series' it looks like it will remain never-seen,

Before the events of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Nomad and Walker are teammates in Afghanistan. When a mysterious Sudanese warlord with a deadly history with the Ghosts reemerges, Nomad and Walker are sent in to take him down… but when they learn the warlord's identity, it throws into doubt everything they think they know about the Ghosts themselves. Don't miss the epic story that leads to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint!

I am afraid that missing it is all you are going to be able to do.