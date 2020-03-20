Harley Quinn, Two Face and More Come to Life With Diamond Gallery

Harley Quinn and Batman's Rogues Gallery is back as Diamond Select Toys is bringing more heroes and villains to life. This time we are getting four new DC Comics statues that are perfect for any fans collection. Up first is, of course, the man himself, Batman who is in his light blue, grey, and yellow costume. Harley Quinn is up next and she is sporting her classic harlequin outfit which is a nice blast from the past. Most of the recent Harley Quinn stuff is ner new outfits and movie appearances so its nice to see some retro collectibles. Catwoman is up next who is seen in her purple costume and she is accompanied by a nice set of black cats. Last but not least we are getting an amazing Two-Face statue that is not only nicely detailed but the color just POPS! Each one of these brings a little extra flavor out of Gotham and would look great in any fans collection.

Each DC Comics Statues from Diamond Select Toys is priced at $49.99 and is all set to release in August 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"It is not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me."

DC GALLERY CLASSIC BATMAN PVC STATUE

Batman has had many looks over the years, but you can't beat the classics! This new Gallery Diorama shows Batman with a light blue cowl and a yellow-encircled Bat-logo, preparing to hurl a batarang. Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this 1/8 scale sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It was designed by Shawn Knapp and sculpted by Jean St. Jean, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Formerly a GameStop exclusive.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99

DC GALLERY CLASSIC HARLEY QUINN PVC STATUE

Harley Quinn is more famous for her roller-derby look nowadays, but her first-appearance look is a classic! Wearing her iconig red-and-black harlequin outfit, and balanced on a jack-in-the-box, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira. Formerly a GameStop exclusive.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99

DC GALLERY COMIC CATWOMAN PVC STATUE

The 1990s were spectacular, and one of the many spectacular things about that decade was Catwoman's costume! With her long black hair and purple leotard, Catwoman leaps straight off of the comic page and into a cluster of cats in this all-new Gallery Diorama. Measuring approximately 6″ tall, this PVC diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Shawn Knapp, sculpted by James Marsano.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99

DC GALLERY TWO FACE PVC STATUE

Court is in session! Lawyer turned villain Harvey Dent now goes by the name Two-Face, and this all-new Gallery Diorama depicts him surrounded by stacks of money – and plenty of batarangs! With Batman's signature weapons imbedded in his gavel and the floor, Two-Face is about to get a visit from his greatest foe. Measuring approximately 12″ tall, this PVC diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99