Good Smile Company Releases New Harry Potter Nendoroid Diorama 

Good Smile Company has a lot of collectibles our there but one of there biggest hits is their Nendoroid figures. These adorable little figures are packed with cute details and accessories. This time Good Smile Company is brining fans something different from another Nendoroid playset diorama. This time Harry Potter fans have a new display for their figures with the new Griffindor Common Room. These are perfect sets to enhance any fans collection as it is nicely detailed and feature moveable parts like a couch, table, books, and so much more. The movable pieces really can be made each display your own and you could defiantly use this with others Good Smile Company Nendoroid figures too.

The Gryffindor Common Room Nendoroid Playset is priced at roughly $59. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Bring the magic back to your Good Smile Company collection today.

Magical.

Nendoroid Playset #08: Gryffindor Common Room

Open the door to the world of magic!

From the internationally popular "Harry Potter" film series comes a Nendoroid playset of the Gryffindor common room! This diorama extension set includes various parts that you can use with your "Harry Potter" series Nendoroids and Nendoroid Dolls (sold separately) for even more fun!

Set Contents:

Wall x2

Floor

Fireplace

Painting x2

Sofa

Cushion x2

Table

Book x3

Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans

Chocolate Frog

Felt Carpet

*Please note that no Nendoroids are included in this set