ESPN Set to Air Classic WWE "WrestleMania" Events Starting This Sunday

Earlier this week, the WWE announced that this year's Wrestlemania will be spread out over two nights (running on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, with ex-New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting) due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it looks like ESPN has foud a way to help them get the word out – and add some fresh programming to a network that's hurting now that live sports is doing its version of "social distancing" from the fans.

Starting this Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. (and continuing for two additional weeks), the sports media machine will air classic WrestleMania events on the main channel as well as on its mobile app.

"It is a privilege for us to deliver historic WrestleMania content to our world-class partners at ESPN and provide more premium programming to our fans; putting smiles on their faces particularly during this trying time. We look forward to celebrating WrestleMania history with ESPN as we head into our two-night pop culture extravaganza on April 4 and 5." – Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE

Here's a look at what's ahead for the next three weeks:

WrestleMania 30 (Sunday, March 22, 7 p.m. ET) – from April 6, 2014

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin kick off the 30th anniversary of the "Showcase of the Immortals" before a record-breaking crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar attempts to end the most celebrated streak in WWE history, Undertaker's 21 consecutive victories at WrestleMania; witness the emotional culmination of Daniel Bryan's "Yes! movement" in a championship triple threat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton and Batista.

WrestleMania 32 (Sunday, March 29, 7 p.m. ET) – from April 3, 2016

The largest crowd in WWE history filled Jerry World at AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania 32, as more than 101,000 fans witness the "Show of Shows." Roman Reigns takes on Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event; Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a match to crown the first-ever WWE Women's Champion; the world famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders welcome The Rock to AT&T Stadium; and Shane McMahon stuns the WWE Universe with a death-defying leap in his Hell in a Cell match against Undertaker.

WrestleMania 35 (Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m. ET) – from April 7, 2019

WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium features a significant moment in WWE's Women's Evolution as the "baddest woman on the planet" Ronda Rousey takes on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a "Winner Take All" Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, marking the first time women were the main event at WrestleMania; Kofi Kingston finally gets a shot at realizing his lifelong dream of becoming WWE Champion against Daniel Bryan; and Batista faces his one-time friend and mentor Triple H in a "no holds barred" match.

