Delayed Comedy "The Lovebirds" Will Stream On Netflix

There have been a lot of movies delayed or pulled from the schedule due to coronavirus. While closing the theaters and delaying those movies was the right thing to do there are consequences for those finished movies. While we all know the big movies will likely make their way to theaters eventually but smaller releases are going to have a much harder time. Movies like The Lovebirds from Paramount which was among the first few movies to get delayed. Some of these delayed or pulled movies could sit on shelves for years before we actually see them but it sounds like Paramount is working on a deal so we can see The Lovebirds.

According to Deadline, Paramount and Netflix are currently working on a deal that will have The Lovebirds streaming on the platform. This is probably just the beginning of many different deals that we will see in light of the coronavirus bringing Hollywood to a standstill.

The movie was originally expected to open today theatrically, but like several other titles, was pulled from the release schedule due to the exhibition coronavirus shutdown. A streaming date for the title will be announced soon. I hear the deal is being papered at the moment. Details in regards to foreign are forthcoming, but I believe this was a global deal.

Summary: A couple experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

The Lovebirds, directed by Michael Showalter, stars Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer.