"Deiland" Has Been Made Free On Steam To Help With Quarantines

In case you need some gaming options during the coronavirus quarantines, you have a free option as Deiland has been made free on Steam. From now until March 23rd, you can download the entire game for free as both 101xp and Chibig Studios want to help give those of us having a hard time coping with the situation something to take your mind off it. You can read more about it below, but the game basically mixes a few genres together as it's part RPG, part Adventure title, and part Simulator. Enjoy the free game!

Inspired by The Little Prince novella, the player finds themself in the shoes of the prince Arco who has landed on the planet Deiland. It is now the player's task to look after and protect their planet, while also travelling to other planets to learn more! From March 20 to March 23 you can download the full version of the adventure relax-game, Deiland, for free, what's more, once you have it, it's yours for life! With 12 playable characters, over 100 quests to complete, a relaxing soundtrack, bright and beautiful visuals, a fabulous atmosphere awaits you! Distract from your everyday routine and set off on an unforgettable adventure to a fantastic planet.