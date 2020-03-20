Decorum #1, Cable #1, Venom, X-Men, & Lots Of Star Wars On … The Back Order List 3/11/2020

Every week your Local Comic Book shop gets in the weekly assortment of comics, trades, posters, action figures, and other goodies from Diamond. Now some of these goodies sell our fast from your LCBS, so Tuesday and Wednesday LCBS retailers get on the phone (more often the computer) and let Diamond know they need more. Or sometimes they go to unpack those Diamond boxes and find items missing, or too damaged to sell (it does happen), retailers have to let Diamond know. However, the phrase no retailer likes to hear when they go to report those shortages, damages, or reorders is: "Sorry that item is on back order", which means there are no more copies to send out from the Diamond warehouse.

For the second week of March the Back Order List seems smaller … for virus reasons? We'll see where this leads, but there were some big entries on the Back Order List from Marvel (as usual) and elsewhere.

Starting again this week the delay for these second prints was something we already covered going on the Back Order List, but nevertheless they are still on the Back Order List…

Batman #89 Second Print

and Year Of The Villain Hell Arisen #3 Second Print.

Image saw Decorum #1 go on the Back Order List with all

three

covers

Scout Comics has the main cover of North Bend #1 go on the Back Order List.

The rest of the Back Order List for this week belonged to Marvel, and especially Star Wars.

First the new Star Wars Bounty Hunters #1 sees both the main cover

and the lower tier variant, disappearing on to the Back Order List.

Star Wars Darth Vader #2 follows Bounty Hunters #1 and Darth Vader #1 with the Main Cover

and the lower tier variant, on the Back Order List.

The main cover for Star Wars The Rise Of Kylo Ren #4 follows all printings and past issues of this popular title on the Back Order List.

Finally on the list, four other Marvel titles:

Avengers Of The Wasteland #3

Cable #1

Venom #24

X-Men #8

Finishing up the Back Order List, as X-Men #8, Cable #1, and Star Wars Darth Vader #2, along with Decorum #1, go to Second Prints as well.

So if you are at your LCBS and see any of these "back order titles" grab them if you want them, because Diamond "likely" won't be sending anymore 1st prints no matter how much your local retailer asks.