Collegiate StarLeague Grand Finals Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Earlier today the Collegiate StarLeague announced to fans that their Grand Finals happening in April has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The event was due to take place from April 18th-19th with championships for CS:GO, Dota 2, League Of Legends, Street Fighter V, and Magic: The Gathering. But until the virus has been put under better containment, the event has been postponed until further notice. You can read the full statement below.

As we continue monitoring the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, we have also been in touch with our players, schools, teams, and communities, and have acknowledged the difficulties that this crisis has brought to all. With campuses across North America closing down and the relocation of students moving off-campus, this has greatly affected our ability to provide with certainty an equal competitive playing field for our players. In the spirit of retaining the competitive integrity of CSL Grand Finals, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all playoff matches, including our CSL Grand Finals, until further notice.

Listening to our players' feedback regarding the current situation and the importance of their voices as representatives of the collegiate esports community has led to this decision and action. In the spirit of acting responsibly, providing fair and equitable competitive environments, and with an abundance of caution for our players and fans alike, we at CSL feel it is the proper action to take at this time.

We will be in close contact with school representatives and continue monitoring the situation regularly in order to provide a timely update regarding the status of CSL Grand Finals. Thanks to all of our communities, teams, and players for your continued support and collegiate esports.

– The Collegiate StarLeague Team