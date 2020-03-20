Chu and Copra are Getting It Together in Image Comics June 2020 Solicitations? Bliss…

Coming from Image Comics in June 2020 and beyond.. for now…

CHU #1

WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN

ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD

JUNE 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE FIRST COURSE," Part One

TONY CHU is a cibopath, able to get psychic impressions from what he eats. SAFFRON CHU is a cibopars, able to learn secrets from who she eats with. Tony is a cop. Saffron is a criminal. They are brother and sister, and they are on a collision course. Spinning out of the multiple Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling series CHEW comes CHU, a felonious new food noir about cops, crooks, cooks, and clairvoyants.

BLACKHAND & IRONHEAD, VOL. 1 HC

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: DAVID LÓPEZ

SEPTEMBER 2 / 152 PAGES / FC / T+ / $24.99

TRIM SIZE: 6.30" x 9.84"

Alexia's father is the head of a superpowered corporate empire and one of the greatest superheroes of all time, and she desperately wants to take up his mantle. However, upon his sudden death, a woefully unprepared Alexia is confronted with a wealth of well-kept family secrets—including a villainous sister she never knew existed. Can the sisters work together to investigate their father's mysterious death? Or will they destroy each other in the process?

Collects BLACKHAND & IRONHEAD #1-5 (originally published as BLACKHAND IRONHEAD on PanelSyndicate.com)

ALL-AMERICA COMIX #1 (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: JOE CASEY

ARTIST: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN & SONIA HARRIS

JUNE 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Her last name is VASQUEZ! Her first name…says it all! And when confronted with the hidden secret of the universe, you won't believe the cosmic truth she uncovers! Brought to you by the Wildcats Version 3.0 team of JOE CASEY and DUSTIN NGUYEN—reunited for the first time in fifteen years!

BLISS #1 (OF 8)

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER: CAITLIN YARSKY

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

The team behind hit comic COYOTES returns for an all-new, two-arc maxi-series. There's a drug called Bliss wiping away memories in Feral City. A good-hearted young man, overwhelmed by a deathly sick child and distraught wife, makes a deal to become the personal hitman to three gods, killing those in their way and sending memories down the river of Oblivion in exchange for his family's well-being. Breaking Bad meets Neil Gaiman's Sandman in an urban fantasy unlike any you've ever seen.

GETTING IT TOGETHER #1

WRITER: SINA GRACE & OMAR SPAHI

ARTIST: JENNY D. FINE, SINA GRACE & SHAUN STEVEN STRUBLE

COVER: JENNY D. FINE

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Newcomer artist JENNY D. FINE shines alongside Marvel Comics' Iceman writer SINA GRACE and co-creator OMAR SPAHI in the all-new modern dramedy you didn't know you needed! Sam and Jack are best friends, and Sam is dating Lauren, Jack's indie rocker sister and roommate. When Sam and Lauren open up their long-term relationship, skyrocketing tensions send social shockwaves through their friend group and the entire Bay Area. And Jack, caught in the middle of it all, may be forced to take sides in a conflict he never wanted to be a part of. Life gets pretty messy when you're in your 20s and your friends are your family.

BLACK MAGICK #12

WRITER: GREG RUCKA

ARTIST / COVER: NICOLA SCOTT

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"ASCENSION I," Part One

The acclaimed series returns, from the New York Times bestselling team GREG RUCKA and NICOLA SCOTT (Wonder Woman).

Rowan Black is a cop. Rowan Black is also a witch. Throughout her life, she has struggled to keep these things separate. Now, the walls are beginning to crumble, and Rowan—alienated from her friends, under investigation on the job, and stalked by mysterious forces who are literally hell-bent on using Rowan's power for their own benefit—is on the verge of crumbling with them. And if these combined forces don't manage to destroy Rowan—she might just destroy herself first.

COPRA: THE OCHIZON SAGA #1 (OF 4)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: MICHEL FIFFE

JUNE 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"Deathzone!"

In this first issue, you will find that the world's not what it seems anymore—carnage and chaos, tension and treachery, a landscape literally warped beyond comprehension. Is this the paradise that the super elite channeled from beyond? COPRA is the only thing standing between angry gods and the nightmare fuel they want to douse us with.

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #1

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

JUNE 3 / 36 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

ALL-NEW monthly series created by ROBERT KIRKMAN and CHRIS SAMNEE!

The one who wields the fire power is destined to save the world, but Owen Johnson has turned his back on that life. He doesn't want the power—he never did. He only wants to spend time with his family and live his life, but unseen forces are at work to make that impossible. Danger lurks around every corner as Owen's past comes back to haunt him.

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #2

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

JUNE 3 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Owen Johnson thought he could turn his back on his training, his power, and that dangerous world he never wanted to be a part of. Unfortunately for Owen and his family, the danger has found him, and whether he wants it or not, the FIRE POWER is the only thing that can save them.

IMAGE GIANT-SIZED ARTIST'S PROOF: OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #1

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST / COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

JUNE 10 / 40 PAGES / BW / T+ / $19.99

TRIM SIZE: 11" x 17"

The GIANT-SIZED ARTIST'S PROOF series continues, presenting special artist achievements in their raw form in an oversized 11" x 17" format, just in time for the release of OBLIVION SONG #25!

OBLIVION SONG #1 features the debut of Nathan Cole and the apocalyptic hellscape Oblivion, as well as the American comics debut of Italian artist LORENZO DE FELICI.

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #25

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: DAVID FINCH & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER C: ARTHUR ADAMS & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER D: CHARLIE ADLARD

JUNE 10 / 40 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

NEW STORY ARC

CELEBRATING OUR HUGE 25TH ISSUE WITH SPECIAL BONUS CONTENT AND AN ALL-NEW STORY ARC!

Nathan Cole's world has changed. Nothing could have prepared him for what has happened, what he's had to do, and how it has affected him. Starting now, he embarks on a new journey with a full knowledge of Oblivion and what caused the Transference! The fate of the Earth rests in his capable hands! Also in this issue, a special ORIGIN STORY drawn by series colorist extraordinaire ANNALISA LEONI!

KICK-ASS VS. HIT-GIRL #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST: MARCELO FRUSIN

COVERS A & B (BW): JOHN ROMITA JR.

COVER C: MATTEO SCALERA

COVER D: ANDRE ARAUJO

COVER E: BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SPECIAL EVENT

It's KICK-ASS versus HIT-GIRL. Old allies become enemies when Mindy screeches into Albuquerque to kill the imposter who's been running gangs in New Mexico. And as Hit-Girl sets out to avenge Dave and stop Kick-Ass' criminal operations for good, Patience fights to survive as the target of the best assassin in the biz—and questions whether she could ever kill a child to save her own life.

SEX CRIMINALS: SEXUAL GARY SPECIAL

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTIST: RACHAEL STOTT & ENRICA EREN ANGLIOLINI

COVER: CHIP ZDARSKY

JUNE 24 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Remember "Sexual Gary"? What was up with that guy? The brilliant RACHAEL STOTT (Supergirl, Doctor Who) drew a story so crazy it had to be told, but not by Chip, who was still a big part of the whole thing.

SEX CRIMINALS: SEXUAL GARY SPECIAL XXX VARIANT

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTIST: RACHAEL STOTT & ENRICA EREN ANGLIOLINI

COVER: KATIE SKELLY

JUNE 24 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $5.69

What's got two thumbs and a SEX CRIMINALS special with a sizzlin' XXX cover by KATIE SKELLY (Maids, My Pretty Vampire)? You, if you buy this, and also have two thumbs. No judgment! Come as you are, it's all good.

SONATA #12

WRITER: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTIST / COVER: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"LAND OF THE BEAST MEN" One-Shot

The standalone story of a hazardous journey to the East that Sonata made years ago. In this beautiful, wordless one-shot, travel through the bizarre landscape where Sonata encountered strange new creatures and met the Lumani called Treen.

SONATA #12 (3D EDITION)

STORY: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTIST / COVERS: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99

This special 3D edition will include exquisite 3D art renderings and an accompanying pair of 3D glasses.

THE CLOCK TP

WRITER: MATT HAWKINS

ARTIST / COVER: COLLEEN DORAN

JUNE 24 / 128 PAGES / FC / T+ / $14.99

Within three weeks, hundreds of millions of healthy people worldwide contract various forms of aggressive cancer, and the proliferation, seemingly a viral outbreak, stumps the best scientific minds available. But after a leading cancer researcher loses his wife and watches his nine-year-old daughter begin to succumb to the same illness, he must race against the clock to end a global conspiracy that could propel the world straight into WWIII…or worse.

Collects THE CLOCK #1-4

HEART ATTACK, VOL. 1: AGAINST THE WALL TP

WRITER: SHAWN KITTELSEN

ARTIST: ERIC ZAWADZKI & MIKE SPICER

COVER: ERIC ZAWADZKI

JUNE 24 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Superpowers and teenage romance collide in the newest SKYBOUND original by SHAWN KITTELSEN (Mortal Kombat 11) and ERIC ZAWADZKI (The Dregs, Eternal)!

Gene therapy has saved Americans from disease—only to give birth to Variants: people with powers so unique, the government denies their human rights. But a rebellion has begun…

Charlie North is on the run from the police when he crosses paths with Jill Kearney. Instant attraction becomes mass destruction when they unlock powers neither knew they had. Now the question isn't about how to use them, but how far they're willing to go.

Collects HEART ATTACK #1-6

KILLADELPHIA, VOL. 1: SINS OF THE FATHER TP

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

JUNE 24 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

Featuring the show-stopping talents of SPAWN series artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER and the writer behind such hit shows as Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Marvel's Runaways, and STARZ's American Gods—RODNEY BARNES.

When small-town beat cop Jimmy Sangster returns to his Philadelphia roots to bury his murdered father, he stumbles into a mystery that will lead him down a path of horrors and shake his beliefs to their core. The city that was once the symbol of liberty and freedom has fallen prey to corruption, poverty, unemployment, brutality…and vampires.

There's a reason they say you can't go home again. Welcome to Killadelphia.

Collects KILLADELPHIA #1-6

Praise for KILLADELPHIA:

"It's the best graphic novel I've ever read." —Chris Rock

"The stunning and fresh horror fable I've been craving. This one feels like a classic." —Jordan Peele

"[An] atmospheric horror story with a terrifyingly real sense of place." —Brian K. Vaughan

"Sparely written, beautifully rendered and topical…a genuinely frightening horror graphic." —Steven Barnes & Tananarive Due

"A dark, deep, seamless story that plays into multiple genres without becoming fully any one of them…offers a tantalizing nightmare of urban horror that feels real, rich, and mysterious. It'll infect you if you let it, and you should." —ComicBook.com

LCD: LOWEST COMIC DENOMINATOR, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER / ARTIST: KIERON DWYER, TONY MOORE, HILARY BARTA, BILL WRAY, MIKE MANLEY, JOHNNY RYAN & OTHERS

COVER: KIERON DWYER

JUNE 24 / 152 PAGES / BW / M / $17.99

Collects all four existing issues of KIERON DWYER's underground cult classic adult humor series. Taking its cues from classic humor comics and magazines like MAD, National Lampoon, and underground comix legends like Robert Crumb, LCD: LOWEST COMIC DENOMINATOR is a hilarious antidote to political correctness featuring art and stories by KIERON DWYER, TONY MOORE, HILARY BARTA, BILL WRAY, MIKE MANLEY, and JOHNNY RYAN, et al. Includes a foreword by one of LCD's earliest fans and supporters, GARTH ENNIS, creator of Preacher and The Boys.

Collects LCD: LOWEST COMIC DENOMINATOR #0-3 (4 issues)

LUCY CLAIRE: REDEMPTION, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JOHN UPCHURCH

JUNE 10 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Lucy Claire, once a celebrated hero, is now treated as a despised miscreant. Through a series of sinister events, Lucy's children were taken from her; she was slandered and defamed and is now broken and lost. But when an old danger re-emerges, Lucy will have to take on her hero's mantle again in order to right the wrongs of her past and, above all else, find a way back to her children.

Collects LUCY CLAIRE: REDEMPTION #1-5

MOONSTRUCK, VOL. 3: TROUBLED WATERS TP

WRITER: GRACE ELLIS

ARTIST: SHAE BEAGLE & CLAUDIA AGUIRRE

COVER: SHAE BEAGLE

JUNE 24 / 136 PAGES / FC / E / $14.99

Spring comes to the supernatural town of Blitheton, which can only mean one thing: it's time for the annual Mermaid Festival! Werewolf barista Julie meets one of her girlfriend Selena's friends, but as per usual, things take a turn for the worst. Why does everything seem to go wrong for Julie and Selena? Is the universe conspiring against them, or is it something more sinister? More importantly, will their relationship survive once it starts taking on water?

The third chapter of the popular, all-ages magical adventure from Lumberjanes creator GRACE ELLIS and talented newcomer SHAE BEAGLE.

Praise for MOONSTRUCK:

"A real treat." —NYLON magazine

"A lush and welcoming world, brimming with inclusivity." —Entertainment Weekly

"Like with Goldie Vance, Misfits, and Kim & Kim, I smiled through the entire reading." —Tor.com

"Jokes, magic, LGBTQ characters, and gorgeous artwork, this series has easy appeal for fans of fantasy romance." —Booklist, starred review

"Presents a creative way to talk about 'otherness' and self-acceptance… It's really fun." —Amy Poehler's Smart Girls

"Ludicrously pretty, enormously heart-warming; don't myth it." —Kieron Gillen

"That freshly served QPOC magic we've been craving." —Black Nerd Problems

"A light-hearted twist on mythical monsters that is rooted in relatable personal dramedy." —The Onion's AV Club

"An unusual romantic comedy…a good reminder comics are more than guys in tights." —Uproxx

OLYMPIA TP

WRITER: CURT PIRES

ARTIST: ALEX DIOTTO & DEE CUNNIFFE

COVER: CHRISTIAN WARD

JUNE 17 / 200 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

Elon is a latchkey kid who spends his days alone reading comic books—until his favorite superhero, Olympian, comes crashing off the page and into reality! But as he nurses his wounded hero back to health, he discovers Olympian isn't the only thing that came through—something evil followed him. A comedic yet heartfelt love letter to the comics medium, OLYMPIA is also a meditation on hope and loss, conceived by CURT PIRES (Wyrd) and his father, TONY PIRES, while Tony was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Collects OLYMPIA #1-5

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY, VOL. 1: DESTINY TP

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTIST: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, DANIELE ORLANDINI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

JUNE 17 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

The smash-hit series written by New York Times-bestselling writers SCOTT SNYDER (WYTCHES, A.D.: AFTER DEATH) and CHARLES SOULE (CURSE WORDS, Oracle Year, Anyone) with art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (The Amazing Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Hellblazer), DANIELE ORLANDINI (Darth Vader), newcomer LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI, and Eisner Award-winning colorist MATT WILSON (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, PAPER GIRLS) gets its first collection!

Journey into an unknown region that was once the United States of America—a land that's become shrouded in mystery and literally walled off from the rest of the world for well over a century. Two small expeditions enter the former US simultaneously—one from the east, one from the west—and travel inward, each seeking their own form of truth as they struggle to survive in this strange and deadly lost continent!

Collects UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #1-6

HARDCORE, VOL. 2: RELOADED TP

WRITER: BRANDON THOMAS

ARTIST: FRANCIS PORTELA & LEONARDO PACIAROTTI

COVER: NIC KLEIN

JUNE 17 / 112 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99

HARDCORE returns with more bullets than John Wick! Agent Drake once used the Hardcore tech to take control of human drones to protect our nation…but now, that tech is out in the wild. And the only one who can help him put the genie back in the bottle is his greatest enemy.

SKYBOUND's action thriller reloads with BRANDON THOMAS (EXCELLENCE), FRANCIS PORTELA (Faith), and covers by NIC KLEIN (Deadpool).

Collects HARDCORE RELOADED #1-5

MIDDLEWEST, BOOK THREE TP

WRITER: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ARTIST / COVER: JORGE CORONA

JUNE 17 / 176 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Separated from Fox and in the clutches of a devious kidnapper and ruthless businessman, things look bleak for Abel. Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Feathers) push Abel and his companions to their limits, as Abel's ability to control his chaotic nature could shape the future of the Middlewest.

Collects MIDDLEWEST #13-18

ADVENTUREMAN! #3

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTIST / COVER: TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON & CLAYTON COWLES

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / E / $3.99

The rebirth of Adventureman's legend and legacy continues—but with it follows the foes that once fought him to the edge of fatality! How can Claire and her family survive?

ASCENDER #11

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"THE DIGITAL MAGE," Part One

Captain Telsa is doing her best to shake off young Mila and Bandit, but things get harder when an old friend wants to tag along—DRILLER, the KILLER ROBOT!

BIRTHRIGHT #45

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTIST / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

JUNE 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

It's all been building to this. The aftermath of Mikey Rhodes and the God King Lore's epic battle will shock you.

BITTER ROOT #10

WRITER: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ARTIST / COVER A: SANFORD GREENE

COVER B: FRANCIS VALLEJO

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"RAGE & REDEMPTION," Part Five

Adro is on the cusp of destroying the world as we know it. In order to stop him, a member of the family may have to make the ultimate sacrifice.

DEAD BODY ROAD: BAD BLOOD #2 (OF 6)

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST: BENJAMIN TIESMA & MAT LOPES

COVER: MATTEO SCALERA & MORENO DINISIO

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Hunter Hale is on the run from Monk Sinclair, boss of everything underground in their county…at least until Bree Hale declares war on him to defend her brother.

DEAD EYES #6

WRITER: GERRY DUGGAN

ARTIST / COVER A: JOHN McCREA

COVER B: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO

JUNE 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE EMPTY FRAMES," Part Two

Intrigue, crime, romance, and a violent trip down memory lane to Dead Eyes' glory days. That's right…'90s Boston. It's gonna be a wicked pissah.

DECORUM #4

WRITER: JONATHAN HICKMAN

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: MIKE HUDDLESTON

JUNE 10 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

There are many assassins in the known universe, this is the story of the most well-mannered one.

"Good manners is just being respectful of others. Whether they have a bounty or not, you should show respect for all people."

DIE #12

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST / COVER A: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: JUSTINE FRANY

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE GREAT GAME," Part Two

Designer Sid Meier described games as a series of interesting decisions. "May you live in interesting times" is a curse. Both things are true, and both are true here.

DIE!DIE!DIE! #12

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST / COVER: CHRIS BURNHAM & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

JUNE 17 / 28 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

When Jennifer came of age, she was given an ancient weapon of power—the Legacy Blade—and told her very life depended on keeping it safe. She temporarily failed—now will she pay the price? Join us for a tale that could only be called DIE!DIE!DIE! Plus: Barnaby's life just…keeps…getting…worse.

EXCELLENCE #9

WRITER: BRANDON THOMAS

ARTIST / COVER A: KHARY RANDOLPH & EMILIO LOPEZ

COVER B (VISIONS OF EXCELLENCE VARIANT): TAURIN CLARKE

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

The libraries of the Aegis hold untold magical secrets, power enough to ignite a war or silence a rebellion. But what family secrets do they hold for Spencer Dales?

EXORSISTERS #8

WRITER: IAN BOOTHBY

ARTIST / COVER A: GISÈLE LAGACÉ & PETE PANTAZIS

COVER B: MICHAEL SHELFER & ANWAR HANANO

JUNE 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

As they continue their fight against the First Shadow, Kate and Cate must ask for assistance from the one person they never wanted to see again—their father.

FAMILY TREE #8

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: PHIL HESTER, ERIC GAPSTUR & RYAN CODY

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

While Meg tries to explain her transformation, Grandpa Judd makes his last stand against the Arborists!

GIDEON FALLS #23

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

COVER B (COSPLAY VARIANT): ANDREA SORRENTINO & JACLYN MATHIS

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

2019 EISNER AWARD WINNER, BEST NEW SERIES

"WICKED WORLDS," Part Two

Father Fred finds himself trapped in a cyberpunk Gideon Falls, and he's going to need the help of some locals to find his way out.

THE GODDAMNED: THE VIRGIN BRIDES #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: JASON AARON

ARTIST / COVER: r.m.GUÉRA

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

To escape a wedded fate worse than death, Sharri and Jael flee into the thorny wilderness beyond the secret nunnery that's all they've ever known. But the brutal Old Mothers of the Mountain, with their stone spears and bone daggers, aren't about to let the young brides slip away.

LOW #25

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST / COVER A: GREG TOCCHINI & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: MATTEO SCALERA & MORENO DINISIO

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"LIGHT BRINGS LIGHT," Part Three

Does hope make a difference when the world burns? Can Stel Caine save her fractured family in time to save mankind? The penultimate issue of the hit series!

THE LUDOCRATS #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN & JIM ROSSIGNOL

ARTIST: JEFF STOKELY & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

COVER: JEFF STOKELY

JUNE 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

LUDOCRATS, the comic that makes its whole creative team shout, "Oh God. What have we done? Why didn't anyone stop us?" on a monthly basis.

A MAN AMONG YE #2

WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ARTIST / COVER: CRAIG CERMAK

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

The adventures of pirate queens Anne Bonny and Mary Read might be over before they begin, as a murderous mutiny sweeps "Calico Jack" Rackham's crew, forcing Anne and Mary to flee for their lives. Can they survive on the high seas long enough to plot their revenge and gather their own crew?

THE MARKED #6

WRITER: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"LOVECRAFT IN THE UNDERWORLD," Part One

In the aftermath of their battle with the Forces of Darkness, The Marked explore their past through the mysterious Revelator, beginning with their rescue of the man called Lovecraft from Kah-Loh-Lu—the evil that lurks below.

MONSTRESS #29

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

On the battlefield, Maika confronts the ghosts of Constantine and Kippa tries to make amends.

MOONSHINE #19

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE ANGEL'S SHARE," Part Two

While Lou tries to climb his way out of the gutters of Cleveland, Tempest is enjoying the bright lights of the big city that never sleeps.

NAILBITER RETURNS #3

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTIST / COVER: MIKE HENDERSON & ADAM GUZOWSKI

JUNE 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

INTRODUCING MISTER FINGER AND LIL' BITER! Things get weird when the resurrected Buckaroo Butchers talk about shared nightmares as they hunt for the Nailbiter's daughter!

NOMEN OMEN #8 (OF 15)

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST / COVERS A & C (PRIDE MONTH VARIANT): JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER B: MIRKO FAILONI

JUNE 10 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"WICKED GAME," Part Three

You might be born a witch, but there's no way you can properly use magic unless you study it. Under the scrutiny of a most austere tutor, Becky works her way through the secrets of the forgotten arts, eventually becoming what she's destined (or doomed) to be. This and much, much more in The Magic Education of Becky Kumar.

ON THE STUMP #5

WRITER: CHUCK BROWN

ARTIST / COVER A: PRENZY

COVER B: SANFORD GREENE

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Jack and Thunder Bearer race toward their final showdown. Nick grapples with his uncle's dying request. A brief glimpse of the upper levels of the mysterious death cult hints at how deep the corruption goes.

PRETTY VIOLENT #9

WRITER: DEREK HUNTER & JASON YOUNG

ARTIST / COVER: DEREK HUNTER

JUNE 17 / 24 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

With rumors that a mole has infiltrated the heroes' compound flying, Gamma Rae can't trust anyone. The only thing she can trust is her eyes—unfortunately for her, her enemy is The Unseen!

RAT QUEENS #23

WRITER: RYAN FERRIER

ARTIST / COVER: PRISCILLA PETRAITES & MARCO LESKO

JUNE 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE GOD DILEMMA," Part Three

Titans, parasites, werewolves, oh my! In the absence of gods, Palisade has become a Pandora's box of the absolutely weird and definitely not wonderful. As Hannah struggles to level up her black magic skills, the Queens face a foe unlike any before—the undiscovered soul of Palisade itself!

REAVER #10

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST: NIKO HENRICHON

COVER: BECKY CLOONAN

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE GRIM AFTER," Part Four

As the conspiracy in Haas Haaden unravels, Breaker hacks his way into its center. And where Breaker goes…death still follows.

REDNECK #29

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTIST / COVER: LISANDRO ESTHERREN & DEE CUNNIFFE

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"TALL TALES," Part Five

Welcome to the new world. Will a fledgling America be able to survive the Council of Vampires?

SPAWN #310

WRITER / COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER C: KEN LASHLEY

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN," Part Two

New Heroes! New Villains! New Costume!

The MYSTERIOUS and DANGEROUS army of Spawns continues to grow. First She-Spawn and Reaper! Then Medieval Spawn! Now Gunslinger Spawn has made his presence known. But who is a hero and who is a villain? And is Al Simmons strong enough to control them all? Maybe his new armor will help! TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue their epic tale!

STEALTH #4 (OF 6)

WRITER: MIKE COSTA

ARTIST: NATE BELLEGARDE & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

COVER: JASON HOWARD

JUNE 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Dead Hand brings war to Stealth's front door! Plus, is Tony willing to die to uncover the secret history of his father's career as Stealth?

TARTARUS #5

WRITER / COVER B: JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS

ARTIST / COVER A: JACK T. COLE

JUNE 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"ECLIPSE"

Everything comes to a head in an EPIC first-arc conclusion so big, it'll cover the entire planet in darkness! When Tilde comes face-to-face with her mother's killer, will she seek justice or vengeance? 28 pages of story!

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #2

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST / COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER B: DUNCAN FEGREDO

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE," Part One

The first five-part story arc BEGINS HERE! Los Angeles-based writer Randy Terrill returns to his abandoned home of Ambrose County, Texas after the sudden and mysterious death of his brother Travis.

UNEARTH #9

WRITERS: CULLEN BUNN & KYLE STRAHM

ARTIST / COVER: BALDEMAR RIVAS

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

All paths converge and terrible things come to light. Frankie must choose between saving her new family and stopping the plans of Henry Thomas and his followers.

SKYBOUND MERCH

FIRE POWER FIREBALL T-SHIRT

$25 S-XL

$28 2XL-3XL

This stylish shirt features amazing art from the new original series, FIRE POWER, from writer ROBERT KIRKMAN and artist CHRIS SAMNEE. T-shirt fits true to size.