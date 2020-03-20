Bungie Raised $1M Through Guardians For Australia

The Bungie Foundation announced today that their Guardians for Australia t-shirt campaign helped raise $1 million to support those impacted by the Australian bushfires. Since they launched the program on January 14th, they have sold over 75k shirts. The funds raised during the campaign will go towards the NSW Rural Fire Service and WIRES. Here's a quote from today's news about the project. Here's hoping these funds can help aid in the rebuilding and repair to the country's ecosystem and aid those affected by the fires.

"We are blown away by the outpouring of love and generosity the Bungie community has shown for Australia following their devastating wildfire seasons. Because of our fans, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service will be better equipped to deal with future challenges and serve the community in times of need. WIRES will be able to rehabilitate their sick, injured and displaced wildlife while restoring their natural habitats. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for continuing to demonstrate that the Bungie community is stronger together and truly makes our world a better and kinder place," said Christine Edwards, Senior Foundation Manager at Bungie Foundation