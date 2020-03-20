BOOM! Preps Final Volume of Llovet and Azzarello's Faithless for 2021

The world may be currently shut down as we attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean people need to stop masturbating to comics. In fact, they may even be masturbating more, stuck at home with nothing better to do. With that in mind, Faithless II #1 launches from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios next month. But even after the quarantine is ended, masturbation to comics will likely continue, and so BOOM! has announced a third, and final, volume of Faithless, Faithless III, to debut in 2021.

From the press release:

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 20, 2020) – BOOM! Studios today announced that the critically acclaimed team of writer Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and artist Maria Llovet (Heartbeat) will return to the world of their bestelling erotic series, FAITHLESS, in 2021 with a third and final six-issue series concluding Faith's magical, erotic, surreal journey of self-discovery, as her true power is awakened in ways that you could never expect.

"There had to be three… It's a magic number." said Azzarello.

"Working on this series with Brian has been awesome, an absolute pleasure from the start. Can't wait for the readers to find out more about what's coming next in FAITHLESS!" said Llovet.

FAITHLESS II #1 debuts this year on April 22, 2020, featuring main cover art by series artist Llovet and the first in a series of six erotic variant connecting covers by acclaimed artist Tula Lotay (Black Widow) that will be polybagged and not publicly previewed due to sexually explicit material. Each erotic variant cover will be limited to its initial print run and will not be reprinted or collected in any subsequent formats. All issues of FAITHLESS II will continue this variant cover program with similar content, limited release, and packaging.

"I love this cast of characters and watching Faith grow into her own by claiming her power, her sexuality, and her autonomy is—at its core—so relatable," said Sierra Hahn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios."It takes time, experience, and travails before truly knowing what you're made of. Brian and Maria give us the raw, unadulterated adventure."

Print copies of the six-issue series FAITHLESS III will be available for sale in 2021 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire.