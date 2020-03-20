Batman Incorporated Prime 1 Studio Statue Goes Exclusive

We have seen a lot of Batman: Arkham Knight statues recently featuring a whole cast of different Batman costumes. It looks like Prime 1 Studio and Sideshow Collectibles are going back to the beginning with the first released statue all over again. This time, Sideshow Collectibles is getting an exclusive portrait to bring some new emotion to the Dark Knight. This angry portrait isn't much but it brings a different vibe to this statue that previously. The detail and design of the suit are pretty great and any Incorporated Inc. fans will really enjoy this piece.

The Batman Incorporated Suit Statue by Prime 1 Studio Statue is priced at $399, while the $449 Sideshow Collectibles statue is priced at $449. They are expected to ship out between October 2020 and March 2021 and you can find them located here.

I am the night!

Batman Incorporated Suit Statue by Prime 1 Studio

ABOUT THIS STATUE

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the first 1:5 Scale Batman Incorporated Suit from Batman: Arkham Knight. Arkham Knight is a 2015 action-adventure video game developed by Rocksteady Studios. The game is the third game in the franchise to be developed by Rocksteady, the team which created both Asylum and City and acts as the final chronological game in the series. Batman Incorporated Suit, also known as Batman Inc. skin, is available as free content for all platforms. This Concept Masterline statue comes with interchangeable left-hand holding a Batarang. This Exclusive version of the Batman Inc. suit includes an additional alternate Portrait.

This is the first 1:5 scale statue from Batman: Arkham Knight. Don't miss out to add this to your collection!

SIDESHOW EXCLUSIVE

Alternate portrait