Backfired, Hollow, Norah, No Heroine, Monstrous Witch Hunter and Warcorn: Combat Unicorns For Hire Launch in Source Point Press June 2020 Solicits

Source Point Press is launching a lot of comic books in June 2020… here's their full solicitation list for the month.

BACKFIRED #1 (MR)



APR202041

(W) Dave Pantano (A) Diego Toro

Hollywood has come calling, and they've given Wally McDermott five days to perfect the pitch for his comic, Backfire! If he can conquer writer's block, a relationship in disarray, and a villainous scoundrel of his own creation, he might just stand a chance… might… maybe… The odds in Vegas don't look good in this zany, very meta and very adult superhero comedy!

SRP: $3.99

HOLLOW #1 (MR)



APR202046

The first of a four-issue mature re-imagining of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Warlock Ichabod Crane has come to the women of Sleepy Hollow, to raise up their voices in ecstasy and exaltation, to awaken the Old God that sleeps beneath their feet. And the witch Katrina Van Tassel is the only one that can stop him. She has been pledged to serve the village and protect it from the evils that sleep beneath, yet she finds her charges, and her duty, repulsive. Will she forsake her inheritance and the village she has lived in her whole life to find a kind of happiness, or stay to fight a man who has already won?

SRP: $3.99

MONSTROUS WITCH HUNTER #1



APR202047

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Stan Yak, Robert Nugent

Everyone knows the baddest witch in the world is Baba Yaga, but she's vulnerable since her magic was stolen. Now she's been recruited to go undercover and find a lost child she adopted from the woods years ago. But Baba Yaga will do some recruiting of her own, nabbing a steampunk inventor and a voodoo practitioner to fight ninjas, robots, and even… zombie llamas? It's a globe-hopping adventure filled with double-crosses, extremely violent nuns, and fantastic, action-packed magic from the toughest old Russian lady you've ever met. Lets get monstrous!

SRP: $3.99

NO HEROINE #1 CVR A AHMED (MR)



APR202048

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Criss Madd, Shawna Madd (CA) Ahmed Raafat

Drugs. Vampires. Punk rock. Clawing her way to her 90th day sober, Kayla sets out to find her missing friend, Sid – the one person she knows can keep her on the straight-andnarrow. The only problem? The gang of heroine-dealing vampires that have him. From the writer of 2019's breakout indie hit Dead End Kids comes a story of a young woman's recovery journey and one hard truth: not everyone is cut out to be a hero.

SRP: $3.99

NO HEROINE #1 CVR B TEMPLESMITH (MR)



NORAH VOL 2 #1 (MR)



APR202050

(W) Kasey Pierce (CA) Kelly O'Hara

Norah fans rejoice! This second volume of Norah kicks off with the mangainspired painterly stylings illustrator Kelly O'Hara! This issue's story, titled Devour, dives headfirst into the rabbit hole of the tragedy and biowarfare-induced trauma that ever haunts Norah. Her unbeknown mutation makes her a threat to herself and others as the CIA, to whom she once sword allegiance, savagely turns against her!

SRP: $3.99

WARCORNS COMBAT UNICORNS FOR HIRE ONESHOT



APR202054

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Kevin Stokes, Nicolas Touris

From the Franklin and Ghost universe comes the most fabulously elite military force in the galaxy. After having successfully evaded two complete dispatches of Retrieval Bots from Defilion, Franklin and Ghost are sent by their female accomplice, Delilah, to retrieve a rare weapon that is instrumental to the destruction of Defilion. Warcorns Special forces Group Alpha is dispatched, at the behest of General Erich Badguey, to intercept Franklin and Ghost and return them to Defilion dead or alive.

SRP: $3.99

BOSTON METAPHYSICAL SOCIETY TP



APR202042

(W) Madeleine Holly-Rosing (A) Emily Hu

The year is 1895. Imagine an alternate Steampunk history where ghosts and demons are a normal part of life. Families known as "Great Houses" control the economy of the Great States of America and the middle- and lower-class Irish's sole purpose is not to only serve them, but to rid their lives of supernatural beings. This is the story of an ex-Pinkerton detective, a spirit photographer, and a genius scientist who work together to battle these supernatural forces. They are the Boston Metaphysical Society. Wish them luck. They are going to need it.

SRP: $19.99

DANGER DEVIL #2



APR202043

(W) Tony Doug Wright (A) Joseph Haemmerle

Danger Devil and Kid Diabla return to the Mystic Bureau's headquarters only to discover that there's no rest for the weary when it comes to protecting the world from the Order of Methalia. Beatty Maxwell assists Xenia Urbana with her new life while Methalia unleashes a new bounty hunter to punish the Mystic Bureau. Danger Devil learns that an old flame is helping the Mystic Bureau on their mission.

SRP: $3.99

FUHRER AND THE TRAMP #4 (OF 5)



APR202044

(W) Sean McArdle, Jon Judy (A) Dexter Wee

When last we saw our heroes, they had apparently been sent to a watery grave, victims of Nazi sabotage. Well buckle up and face front, Tramp believers, because here's where things start getting dangerous! In this one single issue, you'll see Charlie Chaplin, Hedy Lamarr, and Errol Flynn: battling sharks; making movies with Alfred Hitchcock; dodging bombs during the London blitz; and dogfighting Nazis over the skies of merry old England! And all that's before the dramatic cliffhanger, where Charlie's inevitable showdown with Adolf Hitler himself gets real personal, real fast!

SRP: $3.99

GUTTER MAGIC SMOKE & MIRRORS #3



APR202045

(W) Douek, Rick (A) Fei Chen

Desperate to rescue his comrade Blacktooth, Cinder ventures into Lord Summervale's tower alone, only to learn that the elves of the Thorn have more power, and deeper grudge against his family than Cinder could ever have imagined.

SRP: $3.99

SEANCE ROOM TP (MR)



APR202051

(W) Ben Goldsmith (A) Keyla K. Valerio (A/CA) Dustin Irvin

The SÃ©ance Room is a place beyond time and space that exists inside a castle owned by an eccentric ghost monger. Six ghosts have been trapped there, each with their own expertise of the expired. Do you dare tempt fate and enter the SÃ©ance Room?

SRP: $12.99

SKYLIN #3



APR202052

(W) Fred Packard, Josh Valliere (A) Kyle Petchock

The night before the Serpen Rider Ceremony the floating city feasts. Trouble emerges once more as Shadow Soldiers attack. Mystery unfolds and Skylin and Carly are quick on the trail to figure out the reason behind their sudden arrival.

SRP: $3.99

TRANQUILITY TP (MR)



APR202053

(W) David Hayes, Frank Byrns (A) Kurt Belcher (CA) Sean Seal

Tranquility is a small town in the Pacific Northwest. Sleepy. Backwater. Americana. It is also a sasquatch hunting hotspot. Things turn deadly for a group of local youths as they investigate violent maulings in the area. Has the reclusive Bigfoot had enough or is it something even more dangerous? The sleepy town becomes a hunting ground as the danger mounts. From the creators of Rottentail.

SRP: $6.99