Archie Meets Flash Gordon and Bettie Cooper is Superteen in Archie June 2020 Solicitations

Here's Archie Comics' offerings for June 2020, including a new Superteen comic for Bettie Cooper and Archie meeting Flash Gordon…
BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN ONE-SHOT
Betty Cooper is always trying her best. To be the best student. The best friend. The best person she can be. She's not perfect – but she's always willing to help. But when she finds herself gifted with out-of-this-world powers, can Betty still do good without it affecting the low-key life she's come to love? Also, what's up with that villain looking a lot like Veronica…? BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN is a fun, action-adventure exploration of what it means to be a hero, set firmly in the familiar and modern world of Archie Comics.
Script: Danielle Paige
Art: Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR A Reg: Brittney Williams
BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR B Var: Michael Allred, Laura Allred
BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR C Var: Emanuela Luppacchino
BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR D Var: Marguerite Sauvage
BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR E Var: Michael Walsh
Ship Date: 5/27
On Sale Date: 6/10
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE MEETS FLASH GORDON ONE-SHOT
A strange phenomenon occurs, leading to an alien crash-landing in Riverdale. Fortunately, someone arrives on the scene to save the day: FLASH GORDON! A conqueror from another world wants to colonize Earth and he's close to sustaining a portal that could let his warships through—which leads Flash Gordon, along with Archie and his friends, to the Planet Mongo in this special crossover event!
Script: Jeff Parker
Art: Dan Parent
ARCHIE MEETS FLASH GORDON O.S. CVR A Reg: Dan Parent
ARCHIE MEETS FLASH GORDON O.S. CVR B Var: Sandy Jarrell
Ship Date: 5/20
On Sale Date: 6/3
48-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
ARCHIE: 1955 (TR)
From the writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941! Can a rocking teenager from a small, sleepy town find fame and fortune through this new phenomenon called "rock and roll"? When Archie Andrews proves to a local DJ that he's got the makings of a hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy. Collects the complete 5-issue Archie: 1955 mini-series.
Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn
Art: Tom Grummet, Ray-Anthony Height, Rick Burchett, Derek Charm, Joe Eisma, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pete Woods
978-1-64576-995-8
$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16"
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/17
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #310
BRAND NEW STORY: "Lost at Sea!" Archie and Jughead decide to go on a fishing trip at sea for a guys' getaway. Unfortunately, when both of them fall asleep on the boat, they wake up far from home—and far from shore!
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher
Ship Date: 5/20
On Sale Date: 6/3
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #9
Summer is here and what better way to kick it off than with a brand new Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest! This issue features classic fun in the sun tales about summer camp and vacation—with a few weird and wacky stories to boot!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bob White
Ship Date: 6/10
On Sale Date: 6/24
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS VOL. 1 – 80TH ANNIVERSARY (TR) **BACK IN STOCK!**
Archie Comics' MOST POPULAR collection is back by popular demand just in time for the company's 80th Anniversary with a GORGEOUS NEW COVER DESIGN! Celebrate 80 years of Archie Comics fun with this MASSIVE FULL-COLOR COLLECTION of over 50 favorite comic book stories hand-selected by noted Archie writers, artists, editors and historians. Also included are loads of entertaining behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the comics, their creators, and Archie's unique impact on America's pop culture! Designed for young and old alike, this is both a must-have companion for anyone who has grown up with Archie and a perfect introduction for new readers.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Various
978-1-879794-84-9
$9.99 US/$10.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 7 ½"
TR
416 pp, Full Color
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #284
BRAND NEW STORY: "Romancing Peter Pan" Peter Pan's got himself caught in the middle of a love triangle between Vendy and Blinkerbell—and he's going have more to worry about than growing up when Blinkerbell calls in some reinforcements to hook her claws into him in this fun Archie twist on the classic fairy tale!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña
Ship Date: 5/27
On Sale Date: 6/10
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #3 (of 5)
Sabrina sets off on her own to unravel both the secrets behind Radka and Ren's transformations and the mystery of an apparent supernatural serial killer plaguing Greendale, she finds her two mysteries may in fact be connected… and she doesn't like the answers. Feeling like she has nowhere to turn, Sabrina finds herself confiding in Ren and further complicating her already messy love triangle of a life.
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #3 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish
SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #3 CVR B Var: Sweeney Boo
SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #3 CVR C Var: Vincenzo Federici
Ship Date: 6/10
On Sale Date: 6/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
SUPER DUCK #3 (of 4)
Super Duck is back! Clearly nothing was wrong, and there are no strings attached. Nope. He's 100% as good as new…aw, who are we kidding? He's trying to fake it til he makes it. And when Dapper decides to test the limits of his old foe, things go even worse than you'd imagine.
Script: Frank Tieri, Ian Flynn
Art: Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
SUPER DUCK #3 CVR A Reg: Ryan Jampole
SUPER DUCK #3 CVR B Var: Derek Charm
SUPER DUCK #3 CVR C Var: Evan Stanley
Ship Date: 6/3
On Sale Date: 6/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #100
BRAND NEW STORY: "Hundreds of Possibilities!" Celebrate the milestone 100th issue of World of Archie! Archie takes a nap only to be awakened by someone pounding on his door. To his surprise, it's his best friend Jughead—but not the Jughead he recognizes. This one belongs to something called the Time Police, and he comes with a warning: all the Archie space time continuum will soon be collapsed into one reality. Archie must join forces with Jughead to save the day—and all of time as we know it!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña
Ship Date: 6/3
On Sale Date: 6/17
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.