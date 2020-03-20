Archie Meets Flash Gordon and Bettie Cooper is Superteen in Archie June 2020 Solicitations

Here's Archie Comics' offerings for June 2020, including a new Superteen comic for Bettie Cooper and Archie meeting Flash Gordon…

BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN ONE-SHOT

Betty Cooper is always trying her best. To be the best student. The best friend. The best person she can be. She's not perfect – but she's always willing to help. But when she finds herself gifted with out-of-this-world powers, can Betty still do good without it affecting the low-key life she's come to love? Also, what's up with that villain looking a lot like Veronica…? BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN is a fun, action-adventure exploration of what it means to be a hero, set firmly in the familiar and modern world of Archie Comics.

Script: Danielle Paige

Art: Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR A Reg: Brittney Williams

BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR B Var: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR C Var: Emanuela Luppacchino

BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR D Var: Marguerite Sauvage

BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN O.S. CVR E Var: Michael Walsh

Ship Date: 5/27

On Sale Date: 6/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MEETS FLASH GORDON ONE-SHOT

A strange phenomenon occurs, leading to an alien crash-landing in Riverdale. Fortunately, someone arrives on the scene to save the day: FLASH GORDON! A conqueror from another world wants to colonize Earth and he's close to sustaining a portal that could let his warships through—which leads Flash Gordon, along with Archie and his friends, to the Planet Mongo in this special crossover event!

Script: Jeff Parker

Art: Dan Parent

ARCHIE MEETS FLASH GORDON O.S. CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

ARCHIE MEETS FLASH GORDON O.S. CVR B Var: Sandy Jarrell

Ship Date: 5/20

On Sale Date: 6/3

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: 1955 (TR)

From the writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941! Can a rocking teenager from a small, sleepy town find fame and fortune through this new phenomenon called "rock and roll"? When Archie Andrews proves to a local DJ that he's got the makings of a hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy. Collects the complete 5-issue Archie: 1955 mini-series.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Tom Grummet, Ray-Anthony Height, Rick Burchett, Derek Charm, Joe Eisma, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

978-1-64576-995-8

$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16"

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/17

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #310

BRAND NEW STORY: "Lost at Sea!" Archie and Jughead decide to go on a fishing trip at sea for a guys' getaway. Unfortunately, when both of them fall asleep on the boat, they wake up far from home—and far from shore!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher

Ship Date: 5/20

On Sale Date: 6/3

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #9

Summer is here and what better way to kick it off than with a brand new Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest! This issue features classic fun in the sun tales about summer camp and vacation—with a few weird and wacky stories to boot!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

Ship Date: 6/10

On Sale Date: 6/24

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS VOL. 1 – 80TH ANNIVERSARY (TR) **BACK IN STOCK!**

Archie Comics' MOST POPULAR collection is back by popular demand just in time for the company's 80th Anniversary with a GORGEOUS NEW COVER DESIGN! Celebrate 80 years of Archie Comics fun with this MASSIVE FULL-COLOR COLLECTION of over 50 favorite comic book stories hand-selected by noted Archie writers, artists, editors and historians. Also included are loads of entertaining behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the comics, their creators, and Archie's unique impact on America's pop culture! Designed for young and old alike, this is both a must-have companion for anyone who has grown up with Archie and a perfect introduction for new readers.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-879794-84-9

$9.99 US/$10.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 ½"

TR

416 pp, Full Color

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #284

BRAND NEW STORY: "Romancing Peter Pan" Peter Pan's got himself caught in the middle of a love triangle between Vendy and Blinkerbell—and he's going have more to worry about than growing up when Blinkerbell calls in some reinforcements to hook her claws into him in this fun Archie twist on the classic fairy tale!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña

Ship Date: 5/27

On Sale Date: 6/10

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #3 (of 5)

Sabrina sets off on her own to unravel both the secrets behind Radka and Ren's transformations and the mystery of an apparent supernatural serial killer plaguing Greendale, she finds her two mysteries may in fact be connected… and she doesn't like the answers. Feeling like she has nowhere to turn, Sabrina finds herself confiding in Ren and further complicating her already messy love triangle of a life.

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #3 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #3 CVR B Var: Sweeney Boo

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #3 CVR C Var: Vincenzo Federici

Ship Date: 6/10

On Sale Date: 6/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

SUPER DUCK #3 (of 4)

Super Duck is back! Clearly nothing was wrong, and there are no strings attached. Nope. He's 100% as good as new…aw, who are we kidding? He's trying to fake it til he makes it. And when Dapper decides to test the limits of his old foe, things go even worse than you'd imagine.

Script: Frank Tieri, Ian Flynn

Art: Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

SUPER DUCK #3 CVR A Reg: Ryan Jampole

SUPER DUCK #3 CVR B Var: Derek Charm

SUPER DUCK #3 CVR C Var: Evan Stanley

Ship Date: 6/3

On Sale Date: 6/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #100

BRAND NEW STORY: "Hundreds of Possibilities!" Celebrate the milestone 100th issue of World of Archie! Archie takes a nap only to be awakened by someone pounding on his door. To his surprise, it's his best friend Jughead—but not the Jughead he recognizes. This one belongs to something called the Time Police, and he comes with a warning: all the Archie space time continuum will soon be collapsed into one reality. Archie must join forces with Jughead to save the day—and all of time as we know it!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña

Ship Date: 6/3

On Sale Date: 6/17

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.