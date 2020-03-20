America Chavez and America Vasquez Both Get #1 in June – With Chavez Written By Vasquez

Ms America, America Chavez, was created by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta in the comic book series Vengeance, back in 2011. She gained greater popularity when recreated by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie for their Young Avengers series, as well as appearing in The Ultimates, and received a spinoff solo series subsequently.

Four years ago, Casey and Dragotta announced that they was creating a very similar character, America Vasquez, to be published by Image Comics as All-America Comix. According to Previewsworld, this will now be published in June 2020 – though with Dustin Nguyen rather than Nick Dragotta. Clarly stuff went down. But it is a clear indication that this is how the character might have been if written by Casey without Marvel editorial interference.

What makes this even more interesting is that June 2020 is also when Marvel Comics is publishing a new America Chavez series, Made In the USA, written by – get this – Kalinda Vasquez. So America Vasquez is based on America Chavez which is now written by Vasquez. Is someone doing this on purpose? Here are the solicitations for both…

ALL-AMERICA COMIX ONE-SHOT

(W) Joe Casey (A) Joe Casey (CA) Dustin Nguyen, Sonia Harris

Her last name is VASQUEZ! Her first name…says it all! And when confronted with the hidden secret of the universe, you won't believe the cosmic truth she uncovers! Brought to you by the Wildcats Version 3.0 team of JOE CASEY and DUSTIN NGUYEN-reunited for the first time in fifteen years!In Shops: Jun 17, 2020

SRP: $3.99

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #1 (OF 5)

KALINDA VAZQUEZ (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

WHO IS AMERICA?

America Chavez is incredible – her origins, her strength, her dimension-shattering star portals! But when the foundation of everything she believes is shaken, America will stand up and face the parts of herself she's been running from. From writer Kalinda Vazquez (Marvel's Runaways) and artist Carlos Gomez (Amazing Mary Jane) comes an explosive, brand-new story all about what made America Chavez who she is – and what she'll do to protect the ones she loves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99