Jemaine Clement's What We Do In The Shadows has graced us with the official trailer for the series' return to FX for a second season (Wednesday, April 15, and on April 16 on FX on Hulu). As Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and Colin (Mark Proksch) continue to not only adjust to modern life but look to "fit in", they're going to be faced with new dangers they never imagined…

Ghosts! Zombies! Witches! Super Bowl parties!

Here's a look at the official trailer for the second-season return of What We Do In The Shadows:

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. "What We Do in the Shadows" season 2, episode 1 "Resurrection" "What We Do in the Shadows" season 2, episode 2 "Party"

"We have a lot of great guest stars on the show this season. Fans will see Haley Joel Osment in the premiere. Everyone fell in love with him! He's a really talented actor, obviously. And we had no idea how funny he is. He only appears in one episode but it's a huge character change. He gets to play on the other more scarier side." – Jemaine Clement

That's right: Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, The Boys) is set to guest star during the second season – taking on the role of Topher. Osment will be working directly with Demetriou and Berry – as Nadja and Laszlo's new familiar. Unlike Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Topher is beloved by the other vampires – though from the way series co-showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms describes it, maybe they love him a little too much:

"The vampires love Topher so much that even if he were to have an accident and die, they would not give up on wanting him as their familiar — even if he's not physically what he was when he arrived at the house. Nadja and Laszlo haven't had much luck with picking familiars. So when they finally find this young guy Topher, they're so excited. He's the new guy, and to them, seems so much cooler and hipper than Guillermo."

That said, Guillén reassures viewers that Guillermo will be getting his time to shine this season, too:

"The vampires and their love for Topher is being rubbed in Guillermo's face, all while he's secretly protecting them from danger. A thankless job, obviously. But as the season progresses, Guillermo finally listens to what is driving him inside and really kicks some ass. I dare anyone to underestimate Guillermo because he's ready!"

So if the fates (and writers) allow, would Osment want to see Topher venture back into the Shadows land? Definitely – he's just hoping the show's supernatural world continues growing to make that more of a possibility:

"On this show, I don't know what it would really take for someone to be out of the ball game completely. I definitely don't think it's the last time we've seen Topher. I don't know a lot about the other episodes in the season, but I do know that the supernatural world gets really expanded. Fans will see a lot more of the creatures and things that live in the underworld of Staten Island."