What Do Marvel's June Solicitations Tell Us About the Odds of a Captain America Relaunch?

June will see Ta-Nehisi Coates's run on Black Panther end with Black Panther #25, but what of the other book written by Coates, Captain America? Captain America's storyline and solicits have felt like they're building up to finality for the past few months, and Captain America #23 will be hitting stores in June. It's not billed as a final issue, but it certainly looks like it could be just a few issues away…

CAPTAIN AMERICA #23

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

"All Die Young" continues! A restoration! A resurrection! A bit of redemption! And the return of Cap's number one foe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

That's not the only thing to fuel our speculation, however. We also know that there will be a new Captain America Annual #1 hitting stores in June, part of the Infinite Destinies Summer Annual event along with Iron Man Annual #1. And Iron Man has already ended, to be replaced by the Iron Man 2020 mini-event, and presumably a new Iron Man ongoing to be launched over the Summer. So is there significance to Captain America's annual also being numbered #1, when we already had a new Captain America Annual #1 in 2018, just after Coates's run on the book began?

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX GARNER

VARIANT COVER BY TRAVIS CHAREST

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

CAPTAIN AMERICA VERSUS OVERTIME!

The fugitive known as Overtime broke out of death row when the time stone chose to bond with his soul, giving him powers he barely understood. Now, thanks to Captain America… his time is up.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 2 (of 8) of "Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy"!

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

So could we expect Captain America to end with Captain America #25 in August, surely an extra-sized, extra-priced issue, to be followed by a new #1 in the Fall? And if so, who will be the creative team?