'We Summon the Darkness': Horror Metal Mayhem in New Trailer

We Summon the Darkness is looking to bring some fun and old school mayhem to your social distancing. Starring Alexandra Daddario, the film follows a group of people trying to survive against a gang of Satanists. You know, as some often have to do. We Summon the Darkness is directed by Marc Meyers, who found acclaim with the film My Friend Dahmer. Like a lot of things lately, this one takes place in the 80's as we continue to get horror in that setting.This is coming to you soon as well, as it will hit VOD in early April. Go ahead and check out the trailer and a short synopsis below:

Three best friends Alexis (Alexandra Daddario), Val and Beverly embark on a road trip to a heavy metal music festival. Naive, they bond with three seemingly fun-loving dudes and soon the group heads off to Alexis' country home, a very secluded place, for an afterparty. What should be a night of fun and youthful debauchery may instead take a dark, deadly turn. With killers on the loose, can anyone be trusted?

We Summon the Darkness, starring Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Johnny Knoxville, Maddie Hasson, and Amy Forsyth will be on VOD on April 10th.