"We Should Talk" Gets A PC & Console Release Window

Whitethorn Digital and Insatiable Cycle revealed today that their upcoming narrative game We Should Talk is headed to PC and all major consoles in June. The game is a combination of texting and chatting as you'll make choices in the conversation, both with a date and patrons at the bar as well as on your phone. Can you balance out all the conversations and stay on top of your texts? You'll find out this summer as we wait for We Should Talk to get a release date. For now, you can check out pics and a proper trailer for the game below.

Using a unique narrative choice mechanic, you'll craft sentences in response to the in-game characters in We should talk. Through this careful choice of words, you'll be able to express yourself as you discuss ongoing problems about life and romance with Sam, your in-game partner, over text messages, while also chatting with friends and strangers at your favorite local bar about what's on your mind. The combination of words you choose impacts the conversations you have, how genuinely you can connect with your partner, and whether your relationship can survive the night. It's up to you how you respond—depending on how you communicate, you'll see one of many possible endings.