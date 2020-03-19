Ubisoft Adds "UNO Flip" To UPlay As An Option For "UNO"

Ubisoft has added a new version of UNO into the game on the UPlay servers as players can now try their hands at UNO Flip. This version of the game comes as a purchasable DLC pack, which you can get on the PC version as well as all the consoles versions for $5. Along with getting the long-awaited +2 Wild cards, you get the reverse rules on the backside of certain cards that can turn a match on its head in an instant. Below are some of the options at your disposal in the double-sided deck. And you can watch the trailer below to see a game in action before you buy it.

Switch between the light and the dark sides by playing the brand-new Flip card and get ready to shake things up with unique action cards: Flip Card – The Flip card sparks the fun in UNO Flip! as everything inverts once it's played, including the discard pile, the draw pile and each player's hand.

Draw One Card – When this card is played, the next player must draw one card and miss their turn.

Wild Draw Two Card – Play this card to choose the color that continues to play and make the next player draw two cards and lose their turn.

Draw Five Card – When this card is played, the next player must draw five cards and miss their turn.

Skip Everyone Card – This card can swing games as it skips everyone in line and gives the player who placed it an extra turn.

Wild Draw Color Card – Once this card is in play, the player chooses a color for the next player to draw. No matter how many cards it takes, the next player must keep drawing until they find the chosen color, and they also lose their turn.