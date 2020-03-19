Tribeca Film Festival Offers Free Daily Stream of Curated Short Films in Coronavirus Shutdown

New York City is shut down during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Movie theaters are closed. The Tribeca Film Festival was originally scheduled to run from April 15th to the 26th, but is now postponed.

To help everyone get through their period of self-isolation during the coronavirus lockdown, Tribeca has announced it would stream a short film everyday by a festival alumni. This stream is free, and available to anyone with an internet connection.

"To help keep you entertained while you're social distancing, we're sharing handpicked shorts from our alumni filmmakers of the Tribeca Film Festival."

"Time and again, Tribeca brings you the absolute best shorts (hello, Oscar nominees!) and this time is no different."

"As a special thank you to the brave people staying home and doing their part to help keep our community safe, Tribeca is proud to present an online series of Tribeca shorts, with a new film rolled out at 11 a.m. every day for a moment of entertainment and refuge in a world unknown."

"Each day we will highlight a Tribeca Film Festival short film – featuring comedy, sci-fi, animation, documentary and stories from the city we call home," says Sharon Badal, vice president of filmmaker relations and shorts programming for Tribeca.

"Our alumni filmmakers will help distract you from the 24/7 news cycle and overeating… except for popcorn."

"We're thrilled to be sharing several films that will make their world online premiere with Tribeca!"

Day One

The first short is "Brooklyn Breeze", an animated musical by Alex Budovsky. It's one of those animated jazzy musical shorts that film festivals are so fond of. I'm not knocking it. It's breezy and fun and a good prelude to the shorts to come.

Day Two

The second short, "Five Minutes", directed by Justine Bateman, is a comedy about a parent-teacher meeting that goes horribly awry.

Day Three

Today's short, "So You Like The Neighbourhood", directed by Jean Pesce, is a comedy about Brooklyn. Tony nominee Sarah Stiles plays a woman who gets dumped by her boyfriend and evicted from her apartment. A bunch of old neighbourhood guys offer to help her out… and they turn out to ex-mobsters. Hilarity ensues.

Go to the Tribeca Film Festival website everyday to stream the next short.