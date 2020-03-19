The Wedding of Jean Grey and Scott Summers in Marvel's June Solicitations

Cyclops and Marvel Girl are getting married in Marvel's June solicitations, via a facsimile edition of 1994's X-Men #30. But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to classic X-Men and X-Men-adjacent comics coming down the pipeline. Let's take a look…

X-MEN #30 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by ANDY KUBERT

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Relive the moment X-Men fans spent decades waiting for: the wedding of Jean Grey and Scott Summers! After years of tragedy and torment, death and rebirth, Cyclops and Marvel Girl finally say "I do"!!" And it's cause for not just celebration but also reflection as Professor X takes stock of how far his dream has come and how his original students have grown. The X-Men's X-tended friends and family descend on the mansion to join the festivities — but a longtime ally's absence is deeply missed. Will the wedding go as planned? Can the X-Men finally relax and be happy? And once the vows are exchanged and the first dance is over, who will catch the bouquet? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1991) #30.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

There's also a Marvel Tales collecting Chris Claremont-written Captain Britain and Excalibur stories…

MARVEL TALES: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE, JOHN BYRNE & ALAN DAVIS

Cover by INHYUK LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

A legendary hero flies the flag for the United Kingdom as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! In Chris Claremont and Herb Trimpe's incredible CAPTAIN BRITAIN (1976) #1-2, Brian Braddock must choose between the Sword of Might and the Amulet of Right. Only one will transform him into Captain Britain, champion of Albion! Then, Brian takes a trip across the pond and ends up in Spider-Man's neighborhood — but their first meeting turns downright murderous, courtesy of Arcade, in MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #65-66 — by the fan-favorite team of Claremont and John Byrne! Then, the sword is drawn in EXCALIBUR (1988) #1 as Claremont joins artist Alan Davis to team Captain Britain and his girlfriend Meggan with a trio of ex-X-Men — Nightcrawler, Shadowcat and Phoenix — to form the UK's most offbeat super team! Collecting CAPTAIN BRITAIN (1976) #1-2, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #65-66 and EXCALIBUR (1988) #1.

88 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

And the X-Men are the subject of True Believers reprints this month as well.

X-MEN TRUE BELIEVERS MONTH TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

MISTER SINISTER #1

Reprinting: Uncanny X-Men (1981) #221

32 PGS./ Rated T…$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

WILD CHILD #1

Reprinting: Alpha Flight (1983) #11 (A story),

Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #51 (A story)

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

NANNY & ORPHAN MAKER #1

Reprinting: X-Factor (1986) #35

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

EMPATH #1

Reprinting: New Mutants (1983) #16

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

SCALPHUNTER #1

Reprinting: Uncanny X-Men (1981) #211

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

HAVOK #1

Reprinting: X-Men (1963) #58

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

CYPHER #1

Reprinting: New Mutants (1983) #13

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

SOULSWORD #1

Reprinting: Uncanny X-Men (1981) #171

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

SATURNYNE #1

Reprinting: Marvel Super Heroes (1979) #380-383 (Captain Britain stories)

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN –

MAGIK #1

Reprinting: Magik (1983) #1

32 PGS./ Rated T …$1.00

A new printing of the Uncanny X-Men Omnibus Vol. 3…

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC OPEÑA COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM & PAUL SMITH with FRANK MILLER, BRENT ANDERSON, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, WALTER SIMONSON,

JOHN ROMITA JR., MICHAEL GOLDEN, BRET BLEVINS,

JOHN BUSCEMA, RON FRENZ & SAL BUSCEMA

Covers by JEROME OPEÑA & PAUL SMITH

ON SALE OCTOBER 2020

Experience some of the greatest stories the X-Men franchise has to offer! It's milestone after mutant milestone, beginning with the complete Brood Saga! Then, Chris Claremont rises to find perhaps his most poignant and challenging expression of the mutant metaphor in God Loves, Man Kills. His work with Frank Miller on WOLVERINE skyrocketed the character popularity, setting the stage for his breakout as a global icon. And the X-Men classics continue with a look into Professor X's past with Magneto; Kitty Pryde and Colossus' growing romance; Illyana Rasputin's transformation into Magik; chilling encounters with Dracula; Rogue's debut with the X-Men; the first appearance of the Morlocks; and the wedding of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #154-175, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #6-7, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #5, WOLVERINE (1982) #1-4, SPECIAL EDITION X-MEN #1 and MAGIK #1-4.

1056 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92702-8

Trim size: oversized

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 SMITH COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1056 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92703-5

Trim size: oversized

A collection of early Deadpool stories…

DEADPOOL: HEY, IT'S DEADPOOL! MARVEL SELECT HC

Written by ROB LIEFELD, FABIAN NICIEZA, MARK WAID & JOE KELLY

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, JOE MADUREIRA, IAN CHURCHILL, ED MCGUINNESS & MORE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

ON SALE OCTOBER 2020

Continuing the series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators! Wade Wilson steps into the spotlight! He's the Merc with a Mouth, the Regeneratin' Degenerate, the Sassin' Assassin — now get to know the irrepressible Deadpool all over again in this collection of his earliest solo sagas! From his first appearance as a wisecracking thorn in the side of Cable and the New Mutants, Deadpool sets out on a quest for romance, money and mayhem — not necessarily in that order! Can he solve the riddle of Tolliver's will? Will he find love with X-Force's Siryn? And can he survive not one but two run-ins with the Juggernaut? Plus: Meet Weasel (the weapons guy) and Blind Al (Wade's roommate…and prisoner?!) as Deadpool considers becoming — a hero! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98, DEADPOOL: THE CIRCLE CHASE #1-4, DEADPOOL (1994) #1-4 and DEADPOOL (1997) #1.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92335-8

Trim size: standard

Some X-Men issues featured in the Marvel Horror Lives Again Omnibus…

MARVEL HORROR LIVES AGAIN OMNIBUS HC INHYUK LEE COVER

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, STEVE GERBER, CHRIS CLAREMONT, LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY, TONY ISABELLA, DON MCGREGOR, JOHN WARNER & MORE

Penciled by GENE COLAN, TONY DEZUNIGA, HERB TRIMPE, SAL BUSCEMA, BOB BROWN, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, DON PERLIN, VAL MAYERIK & MORE

COVERS BY INHYUK LEE & JOHN ROMITA

More tales of terror in the macabre Marvel manner! Featuring the complete solo sagas of a host of 1970s comic-book horrors! Satana, the devil's daughter! Lilith, spawn of Dracula! Blade, the vampire slayer! The flesh-eating Wendigo! John Kowalski, agent of Death! Ulysses Bloodstone, monster hunter! Hodiah Twist, detective of the supernatural! And the menacing Manphibian! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #10 and #67; FEAR #24; MARVEL PREVIEW #3; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #162, #180-181 and #272; X-MEN (1963) #139-140; MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #24; MARVEL PREMIERE #27; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #80-81; GIANT-SIZE CHILLERS #1; X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #6; WAR IS HELL #9-15; MAN-THING (1979) #10-11; MARVEL PRESENTS #1-2 — and material from VAMPIRE TALES #2-4, #6 and #8-9; MARVEL PREVIEW #7-8, #12 and #16; MONSTERS UNLEASHED (1973) #9; HAUNT OF HORROR (1974) #2 and #4-5; DRACULA LIVES #10-11; TOMB OF DRACULA MAGAZINE #3 and #5-6; SOLO AVENGERS #5; RAMPAGING HULK MAGAZINE #1-6 and #8; STRANGE TALES (1951) #73 and LEGION OF MONSTERS (1975) #1.

1176 PGS./Explicit Content …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92746-2

Trim Size: oversized

MARVEL HORROR LIVES AGAIN OMNIBUS HC ROMITA COVER (DM ONLY)

1176 PGS./Explicit Content …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92747-9

Trim size: oversized

An Excalibur omnibus…

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVIS FIRST-ISSUE COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & ALAN DAVIS

Penciled by ALAN DAVIS, RON LIM, MARSHALL ROGERS, DENNIS JENSEN, RICK LEONARDI, CHRIS WOZNIAK, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, RON WAGNER, DOUG BRAITHWAITE, WILL SIMPSON & ARTHUR ADAMS

Covers by ALAN DAVIS

The sword is drawn as Captain Britain and his metamorphic paramour Meggan band together with former X-Men Nightcrawler, Shadowcat and Rachel "Phoenix" Summers — plus Lockheed the dragon and the mysterious Widget! From their lighthouse base, Excalibur fights to uphold Xavier's dream, UK style — tackling the ruthless Technet, the ferocious Warwolves, the bizarre Crazy Gang and the wild Warpies! But when the "Cross-Time Caper" sweeps Excalibur across the Marvel Multiverse, it will take a miracle for them to find their way home! And has someone been manipulating the team from the shadows since the very beginning? It's cosmic adventure with a comedic twist in a beloved X-book like no other! Collecting Excalibur Special Edition (1988) #1, Excalibur (1988) #1-49, Excalibur: Mojo Mayhem (1989) #1, Excalibur: Weird War III (1990).

1328 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92666-3

Trim size: oversized

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVIS MARVEL AGE COVER (DM ONLY)

1328 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92667-0

Trim size: oversized

A collection of the newly extended version of God Loves, Man Kills…

X-MEN: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by BRENT ANDERSON

In 1982, writer Chris Claremont was in the midst of his legendary run on UNCANNY X-MEN, changing the comics landscape forever and creating a new standard for super hero fiction! With a wealth of ideas, Claremont wasn't contained to the main title alone, and he joined forces with industry giant Brent Anderson for a graphic novel titled God Loves, Man Kills. This groundbreaking story saw the X-Men teaming up with their most bitter enemy, Magneto, against an adversary threatening all of mutantkind in the name of God. Now, Marvel proudly presents this all-new edition of one of Marvel's finest ever tales — complete with a new framing sequence by the original creators and a gallery of celebratory variant covers by Marcos Martin! Collecting X-MEN: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT #1-2.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92731-8

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

An Epic collection for the Proteus story.

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: PROTEUS TPB

Volume #6 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with JOHN BYRNE & ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with GEORGE PÉREZ, MICHAEL NETZER & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Claremont and Byrne's iconic run continues! Magneto has a score to settle with the X-Men — and when he strikes, they must struggle to hold on to their humanity even as their nemesis strips them to their cores. A narrow escape leads most of the X-Men out of the fire and into the frying pan (A.K.A. the Savage Land), where they encounter Sauron! Meanwhile, thinking her teammates killed in the battle, Jean Grey mourns their loss — and heads for Muir Island. As the X-Men take the long road home, they face Moses Magnum and the debut of Alpha Flight! But soon they must deal with the reality-warping mutant horror Proteus! Plus: Arkon and the Hulk — and the first pieces of Wolverine's past are revealed! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #111-128, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #3, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #89 and INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #7.

440 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92252-8

And one for Cable's early stories…

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: CABLE TPB

Volume #7 in the New Mutants Epic Collections

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, DWIGHT JON ZIMMERMAN, ANN NOCENTI, CHRIS CLAREMONT & MORE

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, BOB HALL, JON BOGDANOVE, TERRY SHOEMAKER, BRET BLEVINS, ARTHUR ADAMS & MORE

Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Watch out, New Mutants — here comes the man called Cable! With the rest of the team in Asgard, Freedom Force arrests Rusty and Skids. The terrorist Mutant Liberation Front demands their release, but a mysterious metal-armed, gun-toting warrior with a glowing eye is targeting the MLF for reasons of his own! The New Mutants make the dangerous passage back to Earth, but soon cross paths with Cable — and their lives will never be the same! The forceful reinvention of the New Mutants begins here as Professor X's former students join Cable to tackle threats including Sabretooth, Skrulls and the shadowy Stryfe! Plus: The New Mutants battle Atlanteans, face their futures and tune in to TV land! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #86-94 and ANNUAL #5-6, NEW MUTANTS SUMMER SPECIAL #1 and material from X-FACTOR ANNUAL #5 and X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #14.

496 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92523-9

And finally, a collection of Age of X.

X-MEN MILESTONES: AGE OF X TPB

Written by MIKE CAREY, SIMON SPURRIER,

JIM McCANN & CHUCK KIM

Penciled by GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA,

PAUL DAVIDSON, CLAY MANN, STEVE KURTH,

KHOI PHAM & MORE

Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

ON SALE JULY 2020

The biggest and best adventures of Marvel's mighty mutants — these are the X-Men Milestones! In a world where the X-Men never existed and mutantkind has been hunted to extinction, the few remaining Homo superior have banded together to make their last stand. The weary mutants spend each day securing the walls of their stronghold, Fortress X, in a seemingly endless battle to beat back the anti-mutant forces that would see them wiped out. But when a conspiracy is discovered within Fortress X itself, could it be that mutantkind's last bastion will crumble from the inside out? When the dust settles, no one will be left unscathed — but what is the terrible truth about the Age of X? Collecting AGE OF X ALPHA, X-MEN LEGACY (2008) #245-247, NEW MUTANTS (2009) #22-24 and AGE OF X: UNIVERSE #1-2.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92393-8