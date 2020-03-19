The Sons Of El Topo "A Mess Of Theme, Rape, Violence, and Mysticism"

We poo-poo comics designed to be movie pitches, but what about the other way around? Alejandro Jodorowsky's (The Incal, The Metabarons) tried for years to get money to make movies, and he eventually gives up and writes them as comics instead. In the introduction to the first of the two volumes of The Sons Of El Topo, Jodorowsky writes that he specifically asked for three widescreen panels to emulate film. This time around, illustrator José Ladrönn (Hip Flask, Cable) steps up to the plate for a mess of theme, rape, violence, and mysticism.

Ladrönn absolutely nails the panel to panel storytelling, while also not skipping on detail. Maybe it was the limited number of panels per page, but each page looks fantastic. True to Jodorowsky's edict, the widescreen effect took hold on me and didn't let me go until the end of each volume.

I've read a lot of Jodorowsky comics, and The Sons Of El Topo, movie connection or no, count as more of those. Personally, I'm more interested in how a project which includes a rape scene where the survivor's hymen fights off her male attackers landed at Boom!. That story would be just as interesting as The Sons Of El Topo.