Okay, last week's episode of USA Network's The Sinner has us slightly concerned for Harry's (Bill Pullman) mental and physical well-being. No, we're not talking about the "situation" that Jamie (Matt Bomer) left him in – as rough as it is, we're pretty sure he's coming up for real air. No, our concern is over how far he's going to break Jamie and bring him in – it has us wondering if Nick (Chris Messina) hasn't recruited a new "student" – from beyond the grave.

Which is why we're not surprised – and somewhat relieved – that someone's going to start asking some questions about Harry's "long-term plan". Meanwhile, Jamie's personal life continues to get worse…

"The Sinner" season 3, episode 7 "Part VII": After a major turn in the case, Ambrose's tactics are scrutinized.

The third season of The Sinner follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Pullman, Bomer, and Messina are joined by Jessica Hecht (Special), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Marvel's Jessica Jones), and Eddie Martinez (Orange Is the New Black) on the series. Season 1 star Jessica Biel returns to executive produce, alongside Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolack, Willie Reale, and Adam Bernstein. Produced by Universal Content Productions (UCP), Derek Simonds returns as series showrunner, with Adam Bernstein (Fargo, Breaking Bad) directing the first two episodes.