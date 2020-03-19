When Disney+ subscribers jump on to the streaming service at its debut on March 24, they're going to be treated to a double-dose on The Mandalorian. The live-action Star Wars spinoff series will be one of 26 original series and films debuting in the UK on launch date, offering the first two episodes (with the third episode live on March 27).

In addition, fans of the Star Wars animated universe are also in for a treat. The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be available at launch, with two episodes being released every Friday beginning March 27.

Recently, Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) shared what he's taken from his work on the upcoming second season – both personally and professionally – on a number of levels:

"This season is going to be really great. This is the ultimate space western that's so connected to things that we don't know and don't see. Originally George Lucas had a mentor and friend in Joseph Campbell. Joseph Campbell was all about the power of myth and the journey of the hero. Isn't every one of our journeys the journey of the hero? We have our own hurdles to jump over and our own visions on our head that we want to hit. I was thinking the other day about all the things in my life that I haven't done. And will I be disappointed at the end if I haven't done them? And what's the flipside to that – I've done so many of my visions and dreams of what I've wanted to do and if I miss a couple on the bucket list I'm not going to be upset about that. But a lot of people haven't checked off one or two or three."

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.

Deadline Hollywood