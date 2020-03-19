The Daily LITG, 19th March 2020, Happy Birthday Rob Pereyda

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

One year ago…

Happening today…

Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

Rob Pereyda, vice president of VIZ Media

Michael Jantze, creator of The Norm cartoon strip.

Laurie S. Sutton, writer of The Green Lantern and Star Trek comics.

Willie Schubert, comic letterer.

Hector Lima, writer for Heavy Metal Magazine

Bob Bretall, owner of the largest comic book collection in the world

Mike Fitzgerald, owner of Destiny City Comics, Tacoma, WA

