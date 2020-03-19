The Daily LITG, 19th March 2020, Happy Birthday Rob Pereyda

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
  2. The Batman Who Laughs Explains What Happened At The End Of Scott Snyder's Justice League (Hell Arisen #4 Spoilers)
  3. So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
  4. How Will The Joker Make Ric Grayson Remember Being Dick Grayson? (Nightwing #70 Spoilers)
  5. What Is Krakoa Doing To Domino? (X-Force #9 Spoilers)
  6. Lee's Comics of Mountain View, California, Will No Longer Reopen
  7. How Do You Do, Fellow Kids? Meet Marvel's Gen Z New Warriors – Snowflake, Screentime, Safespace, More
  8. Eric Stephenson, Publisher of Image Comics, Challenges Marvel and DC Over Coronavirus
  9. So How Does Captain Marvel Wield Thor's Hammer Mjolnir Anyway? (#16 Spoilers)
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

One year ago…

  1. 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
  2. Possible SPOILERS- Five 'Avengers: Endgame' LEGO Set Pictures
  3. What Exactly Is DC's 'Year Of The Villain'? ECCC Gossip and Spoilers
  4. Legion Of Super-Heroes: Five Years Later – to Be a Lot Later Than That
  5. Arlen Schumer Apologises for San Diego Comic Fest Behaviour – as Well as What Came After

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

The Daily LITG, 19th March 2020, Happy Birthday

  • Rob Pereyda, vice president of VIZ Media
  • Michael Jantze, creator of The Norm cartoon strip.
  • Laurie S. Sutton, writer of The Green Lantern and Star Trek comics.
  • Willie Schubert, comic letterer.
  • Hector Lima, writer for Heavy Metal Magazine
  • Bob Bretall, owner of the largest comic book collection in the world
  • Mike Fitzgerald, owner of Destiny City Comics, Tacoma, WA

