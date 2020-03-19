"Teamfight Tactics" Officially Launches On Mobile Devices

Riot Games officially launched Teamfight Tactics today onto mobile devices, giving players a chance to try it for free on iOS and Android. The mobile version comes with full cross-play with TFT on PC, allowing players on both platforms to compete together on multiple devices. It also comes with the new "Galaxies" content, which features space, galaxy, and star-themed LoL champions to choose from. For those of you not familiar with the game, the mobile version will also have a New Player Tutorial, and will still come with Ranked Play for those who are in the know. Here's a couple quotes from the company on the new Teamfight Tactics launch.

"Since launching TFT on PC just last year, we've been overwhelmed by the incredible response from players," said Dax Andrus, TFT Product Lead. "Players have been asking us for more ways to play TFT, and we're excited to share a mobile version that feels authentic to the PC experience while also keeping in mind the nuances and optimization features that mobile players love." "When we created League of Legends over 10 years ago, we never dreamed it would become this popular with so many players around the world," said Marc Merrill, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman at Riot Games. "Now, as League enters its second decade, we're thrilled to bring an authentic, competitive TFT experience to mobile, the first of many multi-platform efforts players will see this year."