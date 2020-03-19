REVIEW: Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 — "There Are Some Real Gems In This Special"

(DC Comics, creative team: Marv Wolfman, Tom Grummett, Scott Hanna, Adriana Lucas, Tom Napolitano, Chuck Dixon, Scott McDaniel, Rob Hunter, Protobunker, Carlos M. Mangual, Devin Grayson, Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund, Hi-Fi, Troy Peteri, Tim Seeley, Tom King, Mikel Janin, Jeromy Cox, Judd Winick, Dustin Nguyen, John Kalisz, Steve Wands, Adam Beechen, Freddie E. Williams 2nd, Jeremy Colwell, Rob Leigh, Jame Tynion 4th, Javier Fernandez, David Baron, Amy Wolfram, Damion Scott, Brad Anderson, Andworld Design, Peter J. Tomasi, Jorge Jiminez, Alejandro Sanchez, Robbie Thompson, Ramon Villalobos, Tamra Bonvillain)

Once you get past the ten dollar cover price (a dime a page, basically), there are some real gems in this special. Now, of course, there are some basic stories that don't do anything you couldn't see coming, but nothing actually bad. Let's focus, instead, on what went right. There is possibly the most effective Jason Todd story ever here, an oh-so-brief moment of understanding the character in Winick's script given surprisingly effective visual storytelling urgency by Nguyen, Kalisz and Wands. That's a very pleasant surprise. Then, there's a look at Dick Grayson's time as a spy that uses an effective and fresh spin on a familiar, litany-like framing device, courtesy of Seeley, King, Janin, Cox and Napolitano. That's worth seeing. Tynion, Fernandez, Baron and Mangual deftly mix action and characterization (especially Damian) in a great piece on Tim Drake. Those three stories are really good, and as noted, nothing stinks up the place in these pages. If Robin's your freaking jam, that might be enough for you to pick up this celebration of the franchise. Otherwise, whew, ten bucks? RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

