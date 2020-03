Punchline Still Punching Up On Advance Reorders

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. Punchline is providing the impetus for a lot of advance reorders this week – and even the Punchline-less Nightwing #70's second print got a boost. Venom and Catwoman also doing well…

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher YEAR OF THE VILLAIN HELL ARISEN #3 (OF 4) 3RD PTG $4.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #89 3RD PTG $3.99 DC COMICS NIGHTWING #70 2ND PTG $3.99 DC COMICS VENOM #25 BLACK BLANK VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #25 RAPOZA VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS CATWOMAN 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1960S J SCOTT CA $9.99 DC COMICS STAR WARS RISE KYLO REN #1 (OF 4) 4TH PTG CRAIN VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #25 $5.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #5 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CATWOMAN 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 2010S JEEHYUNG L $9.99 DC COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #1 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #25 STOKOE VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS RETAILER SUMMIT 2020 VENOM #25 STEGMAN VAR (Net) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS (BUY – SELL) CATWOMAN 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 2000S JIM LEE VA $9.99 DC COMICS CATWOMAN 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 BLANK VAR ED $9.99 DC COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CATWOMAN 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1980S STANLEY LA $9.99 DC COMICS THOR #2 3RD PTG COIPEL VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DECORUM #1 (OF 8) 2ND PTG (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS CATWOMAN 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1940S ADAM HUGHE $9.99 DC COMICS MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #2 (OF 6) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS VENOM #25 CHECCHETTO VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #25 ZAFFINO VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS BUFFY EVERY GENERATION #1 CVR A MAIN $7.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STAR WARS #3 2ND PTG SILVA VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher DOOMSDAY CLOCK HC PART 01 $24.99 DC COMICS BATMAN DAMNED HC (MR) $29.99 DC COMICS CRITICAL ROLE TP VOL 01 VOX MACHINA ORIGINS (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ADVENTURES #1 (OF 12) $4.99 DC COMICS HARLEEN HC (MR) $29.99 DC COMICS MMW X-MEN HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $49.99 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN WHO LAUGHS HC $29.99 DC COMICS LOCKE & KEY TP VOL 01 WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT $19.99 IDW PUBLISHING MMW FANTASTIC FOUR HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $49.99 MARVEL COMICS MMW AVENGERS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $49.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL MONOGRAPH TP ART OF ARTHUR ADAMS X-MEN $19.99 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MMW CAPTAIN AMERICA HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $49.99 MARVEL COMICS MMW MIGHTY THOR HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $49.99 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN #89 2ND PTG $3.99 DC COMICS DCEASED HC $29.99 DC COMICS MAUS SURVIVORS TALE COMPLETE HC (C: 1-1-0) $35.00 RAW BOOKS AND GRAPHICS YEAR OF THE VILLAIN HELL ARISEN #3 (OF 4) 2ND PTG $4.99 DC COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS DLX HC YEAR ONE (C: 1-1-2) $75.00 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT FLASH #750 $7.99 DC COMICS MMW SAVAGE SHE-HULK HC VOL 01 $75.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS MMW AMAZING SPIDER-MAN HC VOL 20 $75.00 MARVEL COMICS JOKER DEATH OF THE FAMILY TP (N52) $24.99 DC COMICS