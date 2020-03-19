"New Amsterdam": Daniel Dae Kim Shares Coronavirus Diagnosis [VIDEO]

What a difference time – and a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – makes. Less that three weeks after we celebrated Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) joining the second season of NBC's New Amsterdam. Originally set to debut on the April 7 episode (though scheduling is up in the air now), Kim's Dr. Cassian Shin is the new head trauma surgeon, who joins the hospital as it's going through a possible shakeup.

Now, the popular medical drama has found its production shuttered (along with dozens of others) – and on Thursday, the actor took to social meda to reveal that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the post below, Kim reassures fans that he's fine before sharing his account of how everything played out – with the hope that his story can prove useful to others:

My experience fighting the coronavirus Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.

In the wake of the ambulance crash that ended season one of "New Amsterdam," medical director Dr. Max Goodwin must grieve the death of someone close to him while continuing his commitment to solve systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add his new responsibilities as a father and his cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max has to wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But, "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, he's able to find hope in the most hopeless of places.

The NBC series stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Series creator David Schulner executive produces alongside Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, and David Foster. Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, and Mount Moriah share production.

New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.