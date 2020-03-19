Michael Myers Gets a 1/6th Scale Figure From Trick or Treat Studios

Michael Myers is being immortalized with a new 1/6th scale figure from Trick or Treat Studios. The figure will have 22 points of articulation, and will come with two sets of hands and a butcher knife. It also features a cloth jumpsuit complete with working zipper! Honestly, this looks pretty cool, and I have been dying for a more screen accurate 1/6th scale Michael Myers for a long time for my horror shelf. This figure is available for preorder right now, for shipping in September. Check out some pics and details down below! Will you be adding this to your collection?

Trick or Treat Studios and Compass International Pictures are proud to present the Official Halloween 1978 Michael Myers 12″ Action Figure!

This amazing figure is 1/6th scale and has 16 points of articulation so that you can pose your figure anyway you'd like. The figure also comes with interchangeable hands, one for holding the included knife and an open hand to grab victims. The figure is fully clothed in a screen accurate costume with a working zipper. And to round the package out, the figure comes in a beautiful Collectors Box with a flip back window display.

This is the ultimate Halloween 1978 Michael Myers Action Figure, so order now!