"Marvel Future Fight" Is Getting "House Of X" & "Powers Of X"

More X-Men craziness is on the way for Marvel Future Fight, as Netmarble announced today that the House Of X and Powers Of X storylines are coming. If you're unfamiliar with these stories, this is the set of events where Charles Xavier and the mutants create a new world order on the island of Krakoa, while simultaneously revealing themselves to the world. As part of the addition, you're getting new characters, gameplay improvements, and House of X-themed uniforms. We have the full rundown of what's been added below.

New uniforms have been added, including a House of X uniform for Wolverine and Magneto, a Marvel Girl uniform for Jean Grey and a Nimrod the Lesser uniform for Sentinel. Three new House of X-themed characters have also been added to the game: Professor X, Mystique, and Mister Sinister.

Additionally, Professor X has new ultimate skills and can now be upgraded to Tier-3, while the 'Awaken Potential feature' for Mystique is now unlocked. The 'Realize Potential' feature is also unlocked for Professor X, Mystique, and Mister Sinister. Other improvements include updates to the S.H.I.E.L.D Academy Mission and tutorial renewal.

Today's update also introduces 'Squad Battle' to Marvel Future Fight. Squad Battle is a new game mode where players compete with other Agents with obtained battle scores by forming teams of Super Heroes that meet specific conditions. Players are divided into six leagues where they must compete against each other for access to higher leagues. Every week, leagues are re-established and promotions, sustainment, and demotions are determined by ranks within each league.