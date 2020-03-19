"Lucifer": Did We Just Get An Unofficial Season 6 Greenlight Confirmation?

Heading into the beginning of March, things were looking good for Lucifer fans. Reports were already circulating that Netflix wanted more, then series co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson were signed to new deals. Then came even bigger news: Tom Ellis had reportedly finalized a deal that would bring him back for a sixth season. As for the rest of the cast, most had deals that extended through a sixth season while others are still in talks.

But the one thing that's been missing? An official statement from Netflix giving the green light for a sixth season – but did we already get an unofficial confirmation?

Take a look at the following Instagram post from assistant director Katrina Gould – in particular, the following wording:

"Getting to work another season of Lucifer with @officialtomellis was a dream come true! It's a bummer the world has gone crazy and we couldn't end it the way it should've been ended, but there is always next season! 😉"

Aside from referencing how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted production on the fifth season, she references a "next season" at the end of the post – as if a decision was made and communicated internally. As an assistant director, she would definitely be in a position to know… so let the speculation begin!

Here's a look back at the shooting script info tweet sent out to usher in the title of the season 5 opener, sporting the curious-sounding title "Really Sad Devil Guy" – written by executive producer Jason Ning (The Expanse) and directed by Eagle Egilsson (Gotham). Following the opener, viewers can look forward to "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!", "¡Diablo!", "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken", "Detective Amenadiel", "BluBallz", "Our Mojo", "Spoiler Alert", "Family Dinner", "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam", "Resting Devil Face", "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid", "A Little Harmless Stalking", "Nothing Last Forever", and now "Is This Really How It's Going To End?!" (so much to unpack in that run of titles).

Modrovich is set to helm the season's penultimate episode, "Is This Really How It's Going To End?!" (written by Jason Ning – and what a wonderfully ironic title). Now that she's free to talk about it (so wait, as showrunner would she have to yell at herself if she spoiled anything), here's Modrovich's thoughts on the announcement: