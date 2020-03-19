Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Launch New Podcast For Charity

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon have launched a new podcast for charity. Called Staying In With Emily and Kumail, the couple will share tips about how to deal with being stuck at home during the current Coronavirus outbreak. Movie, TV show, and video game recommendations, survival tips, and more will be covered. There will be ads on the show, though listeners will be encouraged to visit and purchase, as all revenue from the show will go to Funds For Disaster, Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, and Feeding America.

Both Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon posted about the new show on their Instagram accounts.

Welp, it's happened. @kumailn and I have started a limited series podcast to help you cope with life indoors during these truly unprecedented times- it's called Staying In with Emily and Kumail. And the best part? All proceeds are going to charity. Listen and get into those ads, because revenue from this podcast will go to @funds4disaster @RWCFNYC @FeedingAmerica who are working to support health care, restaurant workers, and hungry children. We won't have news about the pandemic, but what we can offer is experience in self-quarantining (because of my condition), experience in working from home, and experience consuming media. Go listen, stay indoors, and wash those hands!

UPDATE: the podcast is available anywhere podcasts are available.