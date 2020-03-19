"Katy Keene" Season 1 "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman": For Jorge, The Show MUST Go On [PREVIEW]

Look, we know that there's a lot of other stuff going on during this week's episode of The CW's Katy Keene. Katy (Lucy Hale) continues to have personal and professional drama (thus, the show), Josie's (Ashleigh Murray) feeling frustrated about the direction of her singing career, and Pepper (Julia Chan) needs investors.

Why we're here for it all has to do with the title, "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman." We're big fans of Héctor Babenco's 1985 film adaptation of Manuel Puig' novel, starring William Hurt, Raul Julia, and Sônia Braga, as well as the 1993 Broadway musical adaptation of the novel – so for the show to tackle that in an episode?

Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107B_0556r.jpg — Pictured: Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez/Ginger — Photo: K.C. Bailey/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

We're all in… and from we can tell from the following promo and preview images, you should be, too:

"Katy Keene" season 1, episode 7 "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman": A BIG SWING – Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is putting pressure on Katy (Lucy Hale) to design a wedding dress that would be career changing for her. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) wants to keep pushing his career forward, so he decides to put on a show. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is frustrated that nothing has come from her EP party. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) turns to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde) for an investment opportunity. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107C_0291r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez, Nathan Lee Graham as Francois and Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107C_0418r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez — Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107C_0679r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Nathan Lee Graham as Francois — Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107C_0875r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez and Nathan Lee Graham as Francois — Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107C_0941r.jpg — Pictured: Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107C_0993r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Nathan Lee Graham as Francois — Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107C_1357r.jpg — Pictured: Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy (center) — Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107C_1378r.jpg — Pictured: Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy (center) — Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107A_0297r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez, Nathan Lee Graham as Francois and Julia Chan as Pepper Smith — Photo: Giovanni Rufino/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107A_0495r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy and Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez — Photo: Giovanni Rufino/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Katy Keene — "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107A_0546r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy and Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez — Photo: Giovanni Rufino/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107A_0681r.jpg — Pictured: Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Giovanni Rufino/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107B_0303r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Candace Maxwell as Didi and Julia Chan as Pepper Smith — Photo: K.C. Bailey/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107B_0314r.jpg — Pictured: Julia Chan as Pepper Smith (center) — Photo: K.C. Bailey/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107B_0566r.jpg — Pictured: Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez/Ginger — Photo: K.C. Bailey/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" — Image Number: KK107B_0615r.jpg — Pictured: Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez/Ginger — Photo: K.C. Bailey/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

