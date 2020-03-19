Look, we know that there's a lot of other stuff going on during this week's episode of The CW's Katy Keene. Katy (Lucy Hale) continues to have personal and professional drama (thus, the show), Josie's (Ashleigh Murray) feeling frustrated about the direction of her singing career, and Pepper (Julia Chan) needs investors.

Why we're here for it all has to do with the title, "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman." We're big fans of Héctor Babenco's 1985 film adaptation of Manuel Puig' novel, starring William Hurt, Raul Julia, and Sônia Braga, as well as the 1993 Broadway musical adaptation of the novel – so for the show to tackle that in an episode?

We're all in… and from we can tell from the following promo and preview images, you should be, too:

"Katy Keene" season 1, episode 7 "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman": A BIG SWING – Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is putting pressure on Katy (Lucy Hale) to design a wedding dress that would be career changing for her. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) wants to keep pushing his career forward, so he decides to put on a show. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is frustrated that nothing has come from her EP party. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) turns to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde) for an investment opportunity. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.