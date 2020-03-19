Intellivision Amico Receives A New Gameplay Trailer

This week, Intellivision released a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming Amico console, showing off what the device can do. On the surface, it looks pretty fun, it looks like they have several titles lined up for its launch. But those titles also look like reimagined versions of older titles you would associate with Intellivision. Due to the coronavirus, the company are opening up pre-orders for the device on their website starting on March 31st, which will start with the VIP edition in all black. Here's some added details along with the trailer!

Beginning March 31, 2020, fans who take advantage of the pre-order will gain access to the Graphite Black and Glacier White consoles for the first time as well as a second chance to secure the Vintage Woodgrain model. Two wireless Bluetooth, color touchscreen controllers and five pack-in games come with each console. Also included in the VIP Edition program are a $25 RFID Amico digital game store gift card, a 25% off online merchandise store discount code, a lenticular Running Man trading card signed by Tommy Tallarico, and three digital soundtrack albums including "Earthworm Jim Anthology." With a $100 refundable deposit, the pre-order bundle is $249 for Graphite Black or Glacier White and $279 for Vintage Woodgrain. "Our supporters worldwide shared our excitement when we made our first 2,600 Founders Edition units available, and we received an overwhelming demand for another opportunity to participate after we sold out," said Tommy Tallarico, Intellivision CEO and Amico creator. "Given the potential impact on manufacturing due to COVID-19, we understand it may be difficult to find entertainment products later this year and we want to give our most loyal followers an invitation to secure their very own Amico."