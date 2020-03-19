'Insert Coin': Watch the Trailer For the Sweet Midway Games Documentary

Midway Games was responsible for some of the best arcade games ever. NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat, and WWF Wrestlemania will always hold special places in my heart, as they will for many others. Many a day after school and on the weekends were spent pumping quarters into these games, and now that I know there is going to be a documentary about Midway Games called Insert Coin, it has jumped to the front of my must-watch list. How did I miss this? Initially set to debut at SXSW, its fate is a little up in the air. Screenings will happen, and you can keep track of where they will be here.

For now, check out the trailer for the Midway Games doc Insert Coin below.

Eugene Jarvis, the creator of 80s classic videogames such as Defender and Robotron, returns to the industry in the 90s. In the process, he assembles a team that pioneers the concept of bringing live-action into videogames, kickstarting a new era in the arcades.

The technology mushrooms into massive hits for Midway Games such as Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam and soon the team begins to conquer the world. What began as a small tight-knit group begins to deal with success and eventually the rise of home consumer technology.