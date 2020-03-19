Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares Bring Vengeance Back to Ghost Rider in June

In 1990, Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares introduced Danny Ketch to the Marvel Universe in a new volume of Ghost Rider. In the years since, the two have become synonymous with Ghost Rider. In June, the team will reunite once again for Ghost Rider Annual #1, and they're bringing Michael Badilino, otherwise known as Vengeance, with them. Oh, yeah, and Ed Brisson is involved as well.

Check out the solicit for Ghost Rider Annual #1 below, and Marvel's full June solicits here.

GHOST RIDER ANNUAL #1

HOWARD MACKIE & ED BRISSON (W) • JAVIER SALTARES (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR – THE RETURN OF VENGEANCE!

MICHAEL BADILINO was a bad dude in life…and that landed him in hell. But not just any old rung of hell, a layer so deep it's reserved for those special enemies of hell – one where a former SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE may suffer for all eternity!

As LILITH's gambit against JOHNNY BLAZE and MEPHISTO for the throne of hell heats up, you can bet other players will enter the arena……and Badilino will find a way to ride again as VENGEANCE!

Fan-favorite GHOST RIDER creators Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares return to the saga of the Spirits of Vengeance in an all-new tale as Vengeance brings his own brand of hellfire to the Marvel Universe!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99